The Best Times To Book Attractions In Italy, According To A Travel Consultant

When you want to see a lot of iconic attractions on your trip to Italy, you need to book your tickets as soon as you possibly can. If you've done your research, you know that winter is the best time to vacation in Italy to avoid crowds, but for top attractions and during festivals, you'll probably still find yourself waiting in line if you wait until the last minute. Islands spoke with Italy travel consultant Jenna Chaplin to find out more about how far in advance you should book attractions in Italy to ensure that you get to check everything off on your bucket list during your visit.

Advertisement

While you might be tempted to spend a long time fine-tuning your itinerary, there's no real advantage to waiting until the last minute to book tours and tickets. As Chaplin explained to Islands, "Official ticket and tour prices are static, and once sold out, there is little chance of more becoming available in advance. If travelers haven't been able to secure tickets to an attraction, it never hurts to keep an eye on tickets or tours leading up to travel dates in case of cancellations from other travelers, but waiting is not an advisable strategy."