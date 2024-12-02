On The Edge Of The Smokies Is A Breathtaking Mountain Resort Town Full Of Endless Family Fun
If you live in the South or plan to visit and want to experience some family-friendly fun, Tennessee is one of the best states to find it. However, you don't have to go where everyone else does, like Dollywood, Pigeon Forge, or even Gatlinburg (although the Ripley Aquarium is one of the best attractions in the region).
Part of the reason why Tennessee is great for families is that there are so many fantastic outdoor activities for all ages. The Great Smokey Mountains are full of hidden gems and mountain towns like Cosby, a small town which is full of orchards and unmatched charm.
Case in point is Maggie Valley. Situated about 20 miles west of Asheville, this city is unlike any other you've experienced. Although it certainly caters to tourists and families of all shapes and sizes, Maggie Valley has retained a lot of its old-fashioned charm and whimsy. Plus, depending on when you visit, there are so many options for activities that it can be hard to narrow them down for a single vacation. So, let's head down to the valley and see what fun we can discover.
What to know about Maggie Valley, North Carolina
Typically, as cities grow and develop, they spread out in all directions. However, because Maggie Valley is, well, a valley, it stretches east and west instead of north and south. When looking at the city from the map, you get a sense of just how rugged the terrain is.
It was partly this ruggedness that helped the city get its name, although in a very roundabout way. In 1890, a man named Jack Stetzer decided to open a post office in his home, which was smack dab in the center of what's now called Maggie Valley. This decision was born out of necessity because Stetzer didn't like having to wait for someone to deliver the mail from the closest post office five miles away.
However, to make things official, Stetzer had to prove he had the resources and diligence necessary to run a post office. He collected letters and correspondence from residents in the area for six months and submitted his application, along with three proposed names. All of them were rejected, so Stetzer decided to use the names of his children: Cora, Mettie, and Maggie. The postal service chose the last one, which is how the name Maggie Valley came to be. It's changed a lot since 1890, but you still get a sense of its history whenever you wander through the nearby forests or walk along the river that runs through the center of town.
Planning a family trip to Maggie Valley
Because Maggie Valley is considered a resort town, there shouldn't be any difficulty finding accommodations for you and your family. You can choose from all kinds of hotels and resorts, from the retro Route 19 Inn on the west end to the rustic, barn-like Valley Inn on the east end. If you're traveling by RV, there are multiple RV parks as well for added convenience.
The main reason for coming to Maggie Valley is to participate in outdoor activities. The city is close to attractions like Cataloochee Ski Area, the Heintooga Overlook, Soco Falls, Fork Ridge Overlook, and Lake Junaluska. So, whether you like hiking, skiing, exploring, or water sports, you can do it all in Maggie Valley (although if you love the water, the largest indoor waterpark in Tennessee is located just two hours north, in Sevierville).
Another reason to visit Maggie Valley is to partake in the local culture, which often involves food. You and your family will enjoy many family-friendly restaurants in the city, including Country Vittles Family Style Restaurant with its made-to-order buffet; Pops' Butts on the Creek, which is a fantastic BBQ spot; and J. Arthur's, a swanky lodge-style restaurant.