On The Edge Of The Smokies Is A Breathtaking Mountain Resort Town Full Of Endless Family Fun

If you live in the South or plan to visit and want to experience some family-friendly fun, Tennessee is one of the best states to find it. However, you don't have to go where everyone else does, like Dollywood, Pigeon Forge, or even Gatlinburg (although the Ripley Aquarium is one of the best attractions in the region).

Part of the reason why Tennessee is great for families is that there are so many fantastic outdoor activities for all ages. The Great Smokey Mountains are full of hidden gems and mountain towns like Cosby, a small town which is full of orchards and unmatched charm.

Case in point is Maggie Valley. Situated about 20 miles west of Asheville, this city is unlike any other you've experienced. Although it certainly caters to tourists and families of all shapes and sizes, Maggie Valley has retained a lot of its old-fashioned charm and whimsy. Plus, depending on when you visit, there are so many options for activities that it can be hard to narrow them down for a single vacation. So, let's head down to the valley and see what fun we can discover.