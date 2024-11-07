Tennessee's Largest Indoor Waterpark Features An Unforgettably Psychedelic Aqua Experience

Getting to the Wild WaterDome is simple, as it's conveniently located within the River Lodge Suites, located at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville, Tennessee. For those hopping on a plane, McGhee Tyson Airport is just about a 45-minute drive away, near Knoxville. If you're visiting by car, there are several major highway interstates from every direction that will take you right into Sevierville.

The waterpark is indoors, meaning it's climate controlled and open all year. Staying at the resort includes admission to park attractions and puts you right in the middle of the action. There is a range of accommodations, from the River Lodge Suites to mountainside cabins. If you're staying elsewhere but would like to make a day trip to the park, passes can be purchased online (we recommend snagging these early, though, as they have limited availability).

Be sure to check the waterpark's guidelines before visiting — the park offers floaties and life vests, so you won't need to bring your own (however, if you want to bring your own, it must be U.S. Coast Guard approved, like this Onyx life jacket). Outside food isn't allowed, but when you get hungry (which is inevitable during a day at the waterpark), there are dining options around the park and resort. Families and groups can consider renting a private cabana for a place to rest and recharge in between thrill-seeking moments. Whether you're planning a family vacation or a weekend getaway, the Wild WaterDome is the perfect destination for unforgettable fun.

While you're in the area, Sevierville and nearby Pigeon Forge also have plenty of things to see and do. Amusement park lovers may want to check out Dollywood, one of the best non-Disney amusement parks in the U.S. Nature lovers can explore the outdoors in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Nearby Gatlinburg, home to one of the best attractions in the Smoky Mountains, also offers more creative fun from Moment Factory with Astra Lumina. The Enchanted Night Walk at Anakeesta features more immersive light and projection shows that are centered on the stars.