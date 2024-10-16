The Underrated California Community With Chic Shops, Award-Winning Dining, And Scenic Beaches
Beaches in Los Angeles are plentiful. However, if you want to explore an underrated coastal California town, look no further than Manhattan Beach. Established in 1912, the city is located in Los Angeles' South Bay region. Manhattan Beach is an upscale community, and its offerings reflect this reputation. That said, Downtown Manhattan Beach is the heart of the city and features an array of shopping and dining options. Highlights for the former include the independently owned Pages: a bookstore, Tabula Rasa Essentials, selling gifts and Los Angeles-themed home decor, and Hammitt, a local brand of chic handbags.
In addition, there are several clothing shops for all ages. This includes Bespoke by Chase, where visitors can purchase the dapper wardrobe of their dreams, and Waverly, for contemporary women's and children's clothing. When it comes to dining, Downtown Manhattan Beach will blow you away. There are several award-winning eateries, such as The Arthur J, a premier steakhouse, and Love & Salt, dishing up elevated Italian fare. In 2023, the Manhattan Beach Post, also referred to as the M.B. Post, won a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award. On the menu are charcuterie boards, braised lamb shank birria, and much more.
Best of all, Downtown Manhattan Beach is only steps away from the Manhattan Beach Pier. As such, visitors can enjoy a scenic stroll with ocean views after indulging in retail therapy or a delectable meal. From the pier, they can walk the strand, a street overlooking the ocean, to Manhattan Beach's El Porto. This picturesque beach attracts surfers and is a great spot to sit and take in the beauty of the South Bay. All in all, Manhattan Beach is a small slice of paradise in a big city.
Have a dreamy coastal vacation in Manhattan Beach, California
Undoubtedly, visitors will spend a majority of their time in Manhattan Beach on the sand and in the water. Make sure to bring a volleyball; courts can be found throughout. While on the pier, head to the Roundhouse Aquarium, home to aquatic creatures like starfish, seahorses, and more. There is no admission fee for this family-friendly attraction. Another fun beach idea? Biking. The Marvin Braude Bike Trail allows visitors to traverse all of Manhattan Beach, including Bruce's Beach. This historic site features a grassy area that is an ideal picnic spot. Grab a sandwich nearby at Nick & Sons Gourmet Market and enjoy the ocean views.
If you want to unleash your inner zen, consider booking a yoga, sound bath, and meditation session at Bruce's Beach on Airbnb. This activity has a near perfect rating on the platform, with one reviewer writing, "It was such a relaxing, grounding, and wholesome experience. The guided meditation really helps you surrender to the present moment and just center yourself in the here and now."
If you head south on the Marvin Braude Bike Trail from Manhattan Beach, it will lead you directly to Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach, which are equally stunning coastal destinations. Go north and you'll come across Dockweiler Beach, a stretch of sand that is one of the only spots in Los Angeles to legally have a beach bonfire. Note that bike rentals are available at Beachside. However, if you want to spend time away from the shore, visit Manhattan Village. This shopping mall features well-known retailers and eateries like Pottery Barn, BOA Steakhouse, and many more.
Plan your getaway to Manhattan Beach, California
Manhattan Beach is only about 20 minutes away from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Thus, you can be on the beach in no time after landing in the City of Angels. Unsurprisingly, summer is Manhattan Beach's busiest season. Keep this in mind when planning your vacation and perhaps consider visiting during the winter to avoid the throngs of tourists. Much like the rest of Los Angeles, the city has mild temperatures throughout the year and it rarely dips below the 50s during the winter months.
If you want to stay in Downtown Manhattan Beach near all of the city's best shops and eateries, book a room at the four-star Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach. Top-rated on Tripadvisor, many of the elegant contemporary-style rooms feature spa bathtubs. Other amenities include a rooftop pool and onsite eatery serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Near El Porto and Bruce's Beach is the Sea View Inn, featuring rooms and suites with beach-themed decor. Ideal for families, all accommodations come equipped with a microwave and refrigerator. Incredibly, guests are offered complimentary use of bicycles and other beach gear. Free Wi-Fi and a pool are also available.
If you prefer to book a home or apartment in Manhattan Beach, Airbnb is a great option. If you're looking for a more affordable place to stay in the area, check out Gardena, a hidden gem that's a perfect base for a fun beach vacation on a budget. The city is located only about 20 minutes inland from Manhattan Beach. If you have a rental, there's plenty of paid parking available in Manhattan Beach and downtown.