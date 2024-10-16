The Underrated California Community With Chic Shops, Award-Winning Dining, And Scenic Beaches

Beaches in Los Angeles are plentiful. However, if you want to explore an underrated coastal California town, look no further than Manhattan Beach. Established in 1912, the city is located in Los Angeles' South Bay region. Manhattan Beach is an upscale community, and its offerings reflect this reputation. That said, Downtown Manhattan Beach is the heart of the city and features an array of shopping and dining options. Highlights for the former include the independently owned Pages: a bookstore, Tabula Rasa Essentials, selling gifts and Los Angeles-themed home decor, and Hammitt, a local brand of chic handbags.

In addition, there are several clothing shops for all ages. This includes Bespoke by Chase, where visitors can purchase the dapper wardrobe of their dreams, and Waverly, for contemporary women's and children's clothing. When it comes to dining, Downtown Manhattan Beach will blow you away. There are several award-winning eateries, such as The Arthur J, a premier steakhouse, and Love & Salt, dishing up elevated Italian fare. In 2023, the Manhattan Beach Post, also referred to as the M.B. Post, won a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award. On the menu are charcuterie boards, braised lamb shank birria, and much more.

Best of all, Downtown Manhattan Beach is only steps away from the Manhattan Beach Pier. As such, visitors can enjoy a scenic stroll with ocean views after indulging in retail therapy or a delectable meal. From the pier, they can walk the strand, a street overlooking the ocean, to Manhattan Beach's El Porto. This picturesque beach attracts surfers and is a great spot to sit and take in the beauty of the South Bay. All in all, Manhattan Beach is a small slice of paradise in a big city.

