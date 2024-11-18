The Largest Waterfall In Indiana Provides An Outdoor Refuge With A Rustic Covered Bridge
Indiana might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of natural wonders, but the state is home to a surprising number of hidden gems. From one of the best state parks for fall foliage to the underrated Warren Dunes State Park, the Hoosier State gives visitors plenty of reasons to get out and explore. Cataract Falls is arguably one of its most impressive natural features — located along Mill Creek, the landmark features two sets of waterfalls along with a charming covered bridge.
Getting to the waterfalls is surprisingly easy, as they're located just an hour southwest of Indianapolis in the Lieber State Recreation Area. You'll find plenty of hiking and camping in this wilderness area, however, the surging Cataract Falls are undoubtedly the highlight. Visitors flock here year-round, though trekking out in the fall is a great way to enjoy the kaleidoscope of colors offered by the changing leaves. Many travelers also love to stay at a nearby campground to fully immerse themselves in the landscape. If you're hoping to do the same, be sure to reserve your campsite ahead of time, as spots can fill up fast.
Exploring Cataract Falls and its iconic covered bridge
Cataract Falls consists of two distinct waterfalls — Upper Cataract Falls and Lower Cataract Falls. The duo are the largest waterfalls by volume in Indiana. As for physical size, the Upper Falls' total height is around 45 feet, while the Lower Falls is a bit smaller at 30 feet. They're located a mile away from each other, but luckily, a scenic hiking trail carves along the riverbank, so you can easily walk from one to the next. There's also a short Nature Trail closer to the Upper Falls if you want to extend your hike.
Alternatively, you can drive down Lower Falls Road to access the two waterfalls a little quicker. Parking can be found at both locations. It's worth checking out both, as each waterfall features unique geological formations and gives you two different perspectives on the flowing Mill Creek.
Just south of Upper Cataract Falls is the stunning Cataract Falls Covered Bridge. This is a popular spot to take photos, as it's the only remaining covered bridge in Owen County and one of just six Smith trusses in the entire state. This type of bridge features a unique lattice design — and since this is among the few places in Indiana where you can still see one standing, take the opportunity to snap a few photos of the historic structure while you can. Inside, you'll find small cutouts that let you peer over Mill Creek for an additional viewpoint.
Enjoy the rest of Lieber State Recreation Area
Cataract Falls is the crown jewel of this region, but the rest of Lieber State Recreation Area is certainly worth exploring. If seeing the waterfalls has got you itching for some swimming, head over to the Lieber State Recreation Area Aquatic Center. It's home to not just a massive pool but also a waterslide and a small playground.
You could also head over to Cagles Mill Lake. Fed by Mill Creek, the 1,400-acre body of water is an excellent spot for birdwatching, kayaking, and fishing. You'll also find plenty of trails throughout the area, including the Welch Woods Trail, which takes you through two miles of dense forest and an opportunity to see the Cagles Mill Lake Dam. You'll also find Two Falls Trailhead, Tall Pines Trailhead, and Tailwater Park in this area if you're looking to get in a few more steps.
Ready to leave the forest behind and get into more luxurious surroundings? Head south two hours to this hidden luxury resort with European charm. The sophisticated, historic resort is located just outside French Lick, giving you a chance to enjoy a variety of casinos, golf courses, and restaurants.