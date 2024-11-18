The Largest Waterfall In Indiana Provides An Outdoor Refuge With A Rustic Covered Bridge

Cataract Falls consists of two distinct waterfalls — Upper Cataract Falls and Lower Cataract Falls. The duo are the largest waterfalls by volume in Indiana. As for physical size, the Upper Falls' total height is around 45 feet, while the Lower Falls is a bit smaller at 30 feet. They're located a mile away from each other, but luckily, a scenic hiking trail carves along the riverbank, so you can easily walk from one to the next. There's also a short Nature Trail closer to the Upper Falls if you want to extend your hike.

Alternatively, you can drive down Lower Falls Road to access the two waterfalls a little quicker. Parking can be found at both locations. It's worth checking out both, as each waterfall features unique geological formations and gives you two different perspectives on the flowing Mill Creek.

Just south of Upper Cataract Falls is the stunning Cataract Falls Covered Bridge. This is a popular spot to take photos, as it's the only remaining covered bridge in Owen County and one of just six Smith trusses in the entire state. This type of bridge features a unique lattice design — and since this is among the few places in Indiana where you can still see one standing, take the opportunity to snap a few photos of the historic structure while you can. Inside, you'll find small cutouts that let you peer over Mill Creek for an additional viewpoint.

