The Artsy City On California's Southern Coast That Transforms Into A Festive Christmas Village
Experience the magic of a festive Christmas village along California's southern coast in the artsy seaside town of Laguna Beach. Known for its strong community of artists, Laguna Beach transforms each holiday season into a warm, welcoming celebration of art, family, and holiday cheer at the Sawdust Winter Art Festival. Here, over 180 local artists showcase unique creations, offer live art demos, and host free art classes for visitors. It's the ideal place to find one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for loved ones, making it an enchanting family outing. And while you're here, don't miss Aliso Beach, one of California's best beaches for a late-night bonfire — perfect for adding a cozy coastal touch to your holiday experience.
The Sawdust Winter Art Festival offers something for everyone: live music, delicious food, and even a chance to meet Santa Claus. Every year, the festival draws over 200,000 visitors to enjoy the best of Laguna Beach's art scene. While Sawdust has its roots in summer art shows dating back to 1965, the winter festival began in 1991, bringing a holiday twist to the experience with festive decor and seasonal activities. According to a statement by the organizers, "Art lifts our spirits, affects our emotions and is a form of expressing our sense of Self," and they're committed to highlighting the importance of art in our lives. This festival is more than just a showcase — it's a heartfelt celebration of creativity, community, and the holiday spirit.
Step into a Christmas wonderland
Entering the Sawdust Winter Art Festival feels like stepping into a cozy version of the North Pole. Visitors are greeted by twinkling lights, festive decor, and two life-size nutcrackers guarding the entrance. The Towne Square sparkles with Christmas trees, Santa's sleigh and workshop, and even a gingerbread house big enough to step inside. Rows of artist cottages line the pathways, each featuring unique works ranging from paintings and ceramics to jewelry, clothing, and woodwork. Every piece of artwork on display is available for purchase, making it an ideal spot for holiday shopping.
At the festival, visitors can join the creative spirit through art classes like mug-making, jewelry-making, and painting — just check the class schedule to see what's available. Santa Claus himself makes regular appearances, ready to greet children and pose for photos. Local food vendors offer a unique dining experience beneath the festival's iconic pepper trees, with options including tacos, baked treats, Mediterranean food, organic dishes, and warm beverages, plus local wine and beer. The air is filled with live music and irresistible aromas, creating an atmosphere that's both magical and inviting. It's a paradise for art lovers, foodies, and holiday enthusiasts alike.
Affordable family-friendly fun
Attending the Sawdust Winter Art Festival is easy and affordable, with ample paid street parking and budget-friendly ticket options. General admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and just $5 for children under 12, while children under five enter free. A season pass, available for $29, allows unlimited visits throughout the festival season, which runs every Friday through Sunday from November 22 to December 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Special discounts are available for those purchasing tickets online.
Located just four minutes from downtown Laguna Beach, the festival's location makes it easy to continue exploring the city's vibrant art scene. Laguna Beach is filled with over 100 art galleries and studios, many run by local creatives, all along a scenic route that leads to the ocean. With holiday-themed displays, restaurants, and ice cream parlors just a short walk away, visitors can continue their journey and take in the breathtaking coastal views. This is also the perfect time to visit Peppertree Lane, a historic alley filled with charming shops and treats.
Laguna Beach's Sawdust Winter Festival brings together art, community, and holiday magic in a way that feels both unique and intimate. With live music, seasonal decor, and activities for all ages, the festival makes it easy to immerse yourself in the creative spirit of this artsy seaside town. Plus, for those looking to continue the holiday fun, it's just a little over an hour's drive to the Polar Express holiday train ride — a perfect addition to the season's festivities.