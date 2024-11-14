The Artsy City On California's Southern Coast That Transforms Into A Festive Christmas Village

Experience the magic of a festive Christmas village along California's southern coast in the artsy seaside town of Laguna Beach. Known for its strong community of artists, Laguna Beach transforms each holiday season into a warm, welcoming celebration of art, family, and holiday cheer at the Sawdust Winter Art Festival. Here, over 180 local artists showcase unique creations, offer live art demos, and host free art classes for visitors. It's the ideal place to find one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for loved ones, making it an enchanting family outing. And while you're here, don't miss Aliso Beach, one of California's best beaches for a late-night bonfire — perfect for adding a cozy coastal touch to your holiday experience.

The Sawdust Winter Art Festival offers something for everyone: live music, delicious food, and even a chance to meet Santa Claus. Every year, the festival draws over 200,000 visitors to enjoy the best of Laguna Beach's art scene. While Sawdust has its roots in summer art shows dating back to 1965, the winter festival began in 1991, bringing a holiday twist to the experience with festive decor and seasonal activities. According to a statement by the organizers, "Art lifts our spirits, affects our emotions and is a form of expressing our sense of Self," and they're committed to highlighting the importance of art in our lives. This festival is more than just a showcase — it's a heartfelt celebration of creativity, community, and the holiday spirit.

