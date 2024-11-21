One Of Europe's Cheapest Costs Of Living Is In A Friendly Mediterranean Country Full Of Beaches
Many travelers would love to go on a European getaway, but not everyone has the budget for it. While there are lots of ways to stretch your dollar while you travel, not every destination is going to agree with your bank account, particularly if you're looking for a gorgeous beach vacation during the warmer months of the year (peak tourist season for most places). However, there are lots of budget-friendly beach destinations in Europe where you can get plenty of sun, surf, and sand without breaking the bank. And one of the best places to go is Albania. This underrated country has practically anything you would want on a European trip for way less, especially if you love the beach.
Albania is located on the Balkan Peninsula in southern Europe, right across the Adriatic Sea from the "boot" of Italy and just north of Greece. Part of its coastline is also on the Ionian Sea, offering Mediterranean charm. So, if you're looking for Southern Italian or Greek vibes for less money, Albania might be the best place. In terms of cost of living, Albania is one of the cheapest countries in Europe. Of course, if you're just visiting, costs can vary based on your travel style, but even higher-end accommodations can be a fraction of the price compared to more popular destinations depending on where you go and what amenities you want. However, although Albania's economy has been improving over the last few years, it is still considered a developing country, which means it's not currently suited for all types of visitors.
Albania's beaches rival the beauty of ones on Greek islands
One of the best things about Albania is that it's like going to Greece without the massive crowds (or cost). The Albanian Riviera, a stretch of coastline along the Ionian Sea in Southern Albania, is perhaps the most popular place in the country to find stunning beaches. It's a lengthy three and a half hours from the country's capital of Tirana, so some savvy travelers fly to Corfu, Greece, and then take a 30-minute ferry to Saranda as a bit of a shortcut. The city is known for its white sand beaches, clear blue waters, and a very accessible pedestrian boardwalk that is the perfect place to enjoy Albanian culture and food. Naturally, one of the most popular beaches is Saranda's public beach, but there are other beaches if you're looking for a more luxe feel, like Era Beach, Flamingo Beach, and Mango Beach. Note that some spots charge an entry fee or rental fees for chairs and umbrellas, and not all are suitable for families.
Less than a half an hour's drive south from Saranda is Ksamil, another notable beach town that offers beautiful views of the ocean and plenty of sun to soak up. Ksamil is sometimes compared to Greek islands in terms of views and vibes, but it's important to note that a lot of the beaches are private, so be sure to have some cash for entry. In fact, most places in Albania are cash-only, so come prepared. If you want to explore more of the Albania Riviera, there are dozens of other towns along the coastline to choose from, such as Vlorë, Jale, Borsh, Orikum, and more.
Find dozens of historical sites in the mountains of Albania
One of the best places in Albania to go (other than the beach) is the mountains. If you're looking for a good substitute for the crowded Dolomites region of Italy, you might be interested in the Accursed Mountains in the Albanian Alps. Don't worry, they're not as scary as they sound. The region is located in the northernmost part of the country near Montenegro and Kosovo and contains some breathtaking views of the mountain peaks and rich, green forests. One of the best historical sites to visit in this area is Rozafa Fortress near Lake Shkodra, named after a fabled woman with the rather unfortunate fate of being walled into the fortress. The Albanian Alps are also home to several quaint and beautiful villages such as Theth and Valbona.
While you can find some ancient ruins in Saranda, one of the most significant ancient sites in the country is Apollonia Archeological Park near Fier, which is home to some well-preserved Illyrian ruins. Additionally, you can see remnants left over from the Ottoman Empire (as well as the Roman and Byzantine periods) in the city of Berat, a 2,400-year-old city that's also a UNESCO World Heritage site. It's nicknamed the "Town of a Thousand Windows" due to its architecture, and the ruins of Berat Castle is one of the most important historical sites to visit there. Overall, Albania is considered a great place to explore, eat delicious food, and interact with friendly locals — without blowing your budget.