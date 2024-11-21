One Of Europe's Cheapest Costs Of Living Is In A Friendly Mediterranean Country Full Of Beaches

Many travelers would love to go on a European getaway, but not everyone has the budget for it. While there are lots of ways to stretch your dollar while you travel, not every destination is going to agree with your bank account, particularly if you're looking for a gorgeous beach vacation during the warmer months of the year (peak tourist season for most places). However, there are lots of budget-friendly beach destinations in Europe where you can get plenty of sun, surf, and sand without breaking the bank. And one of the best places to go is Albania. This underrated country has practically anything you would want on a European trip for way less, especially if you love the beach.

Albania is located on the Balkan Peninsula in southern Europe, right across the Adriatic Sea from the "boot" of Italy and just north of Greece. Part of its coastline is also on the Ionian Sea, offering Mediterranean charm. So, if you're looking for Southern Italian or Greek vibes for less money, Albania might be the best place. In terms of cost of living, Albania is one of the cheapest countries in Europe. Of course, if you're just visiting, costs can vary based on your travel style, but even higher-end accommodations can be a fraction of the price compared to more popular destinations depending on where you go and what amenities you want. However, although Albania's economy has been improving over the last few years, it is still considered a developing country, which means it's not currently suited for all types of visitors.

