The Worst Place To Put Your Passport While At The Airport

Nothing halts a trip like a missing passport. To avoid losing this travel essential, many fliers will double and even triple check their pockets and luggage for the document before they reach security and probably check all over again once they are in the departure lounge. Neurotic, perhaps, but preparedness doesn't hurt — just like how it doesn't hurt to renew your passport months before it expires or travel with extra passport photos.

What can inadvertently cause trouble, however, is putting your passport in your carry-on luggage. If an airline puts passengers' carry-on luggage into the hold owing to space constraints, travelers may volunteer to gate-check their bags, forgetting their passport is inside. When flying internationally, baggage claim normally comes after border security, where you absolutely do not want to be without your passport. So, to avoid difficulties, delays, and even deportation, choose a different spot to store your international ID.