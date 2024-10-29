Why Rick Steves Always Recommends Traveling With Extra Passport Photos

When traveling internationally, unexpected events like theft, lost luggage, or misplaced belongings are bound to happen. Carrying bags and purses that pickpockets target only increases the chances of losing your personal possessions. These situations are stressful enough — never mind having to worry about the aftermath. One way to avoid potential issues is to travel with backup documents so you'll always be prepared for the worst (if it happens).

Which documents are we referring to? For starters, travel expert Rick Steves recommends having extra passport photos on hand. As a seasoned globe trotter, he understands the challenges of being robbed while traveling abroad. Not only does it feel like a giant violation, but replacing stolen or lost documents can be difficult, especially if your passport is among the missing items. And if you were at fault for losing the documents, you'll be kicking yourself if you don't have a backup plan. Steves explains that having spare photos expedites the process of replacing your passport and any required visas. This will save you time and frustration during an already chaotic situation.

While bringing extra passport photos is essential, it's not the only precautionary measure. Several other documents should be included in your packing list. Some are mandatory for travel, while others are simply helpful in emergencies. So before you take off, get all your paperwork in order!

