Hidden In Spain's Mountains Is An Underrated Lakeside Town For A Perfectly Picturesque Getaway

The picturesque town of Lanuza, tucked away in the Spanish Pyrenees, is an incredible example of a community that revived itself after complete abandonment. Lanuza went from being a relatively innocuous riverside town to a gorgeous destination. Today, its wonderful history is felt within the town's rustic architecture, and its lakeside setting makes it perfect for outdoor adventures during summer. The combination of crystal-clear water and traditional stone houses with the wonderful backdrop of the Pyrenean peaks makes it a delightful alternative to the usual Spanish hotspots, like the overrated and expensive beach party destination of Ibiza.

Lanuza's remarkable story started in the 1970s when the local government began constructing a water reservoir designed to manage the flow of the Gállego River. According to the planning projections, this project would leave the town of Lanuza underwater, so its inhabitants were evacuated and resettled elsewhere. However, once the reservoir was constructed, it turned out that the projections were inaccurate, and most of the town remained above the water level on the banks of the newly created reservoir. After a long campaign, former residents were granted permission to return and resettle the town. As a result, this gorgeous lakeside spot in the city of Huesca is a charming, vibrant place to visit in Spain's autonomous community of Aragon, which also features delicious cuisine.

