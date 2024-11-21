Hidden In Spain's Mountains Is An Underrated Lakeside Town For A Perfectly Picturesque Getaway
The picturesque town of Lanuza, tucked away in the Spanish Pyrenees, is an incredible example of a community that revived itself after complete abandonment. Lanuza went from being a relatively innocuous riverside town to a gorgeous destination. Today, its wonderful history is felt within the town's rustic architecture, and its lakeside setting makes it perfect for outdoor adventures during summer. The combination of crystal-clear water and traditional stone houses with the wonderful backdrop of the Pyrenean peaks makes it a delightful alternative to the usual Spanish hotspots, like the overrated and expensive beach party destination of Ibiza.
Lanuza's remarkable story started in the 1970s when the local government began constructing a water reservoir designed to manage the flow of the Gállego River. According to the planning projections, this project would leave the town of Lanuza underwater, so its inhabitants were evacuated and resettled elsewhere. However, once the reservoir was constructed, it turned out that the projections were inaccurate, and most of the town remained above the water level on the banks of the newly created reservoir. After a long campaign, former residents were granted permission to return and resettle the town. As a result, this gorgeous lakeside spot in the city of Huesca is a charming, vibrant place to visit in Spain's autonomous community of Aragon, which also features delicious cuisine.
Lanuza is a peaceful mountain retreat lost in time
Lanuza is an excellent place to visit. It boasts a stunning Romanesque church and a beautiful central square. The restoration of the village in the 1990s was the perfect opportunity to breathe new life into the ancient stone architecture of the houses.
As you might expect, its location in the foothills of the Spanish Pyrenees means that outdoor adventure is popular in this corner of Aragon. Hiking trails abound, from the gentle 4.5-mile path that circles the lake, passing Lanuza and the nearby town of Sallent de Gállego, to the more challenging routes that follow the ravines and rivers. You can also find fantastic ski slopes at the nearby Formigal resort for even more adrenaline-packed thrills.
One rather surprising part of Lanuza's attraction is its status as a globally-renowned hub for music and dance. Visitors during July will be treated to the remarkable Pirineos Sur, an international music festival that draws an audience from around the world. With its lakeside setting, floating stage, and dramatic mountain backdrop, it is one of the most impressive and unusual music festivals around.
Where to stay and eat in Lanuza
While Madrid is well-recognized as one of Europe's best foodie destinations, a visit to Lanuza offers a gastronomic journey to discover some of the lesser-known aspects of Spanish cooking. The Aragon region is famed for its rustic mountain cuisine, featuring locally sourced lamb, peaches, and extra-virgin olive oil. Migas aragonesas is a heavy dish that combines breadcrumbs, garlic, sausage, chorizo, onions, fried eggs, and grapes. It is paired perfectly with a glass or two of local wine from the Somontano region, featuring 15 different grape varieties.
There is only one hotel in Lanuza and a few rental properties that can fill up quickly. However, there are plenty of options in Sallent de Gállego, as well as a couple of wonderful mountain refuges that offer truly stunning panoramas over the lake and the Tena Valley. The north of Spain is often overlooked in favor of Madrid, Barcelona, and the Costa del Sol, but it is full of places like Lanuza with amazing food, festivals, and outdoor activities. Spain is the best destination in Europe for a road trip, so a visit to this mountain paradise guarantees an incredible, off-the-beaten-track experience.