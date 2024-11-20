Exciting Treats, Shops, And Activities Line The Streets Of New York City's Unique Winter Village

Heading to Manhattan for the holidays? You're in for a treat. The annual Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is here and it's absolutely spectacular. The park's bustling alleys, plazas, and terraces come alive with holiday cheer and crowds of both New Yorkers and visitors soaking up the festive cheer. With a free skating rink, massive European-inspired holiday market, on-ice performances, and events of all kinds, the Winter Village is among the top budget-friendly outdoor activities in New York City during the holidays. If you have some room to spare in your budget, you can upgrade your Winter Village visit with an igloo dome dining experience or a curling lane to enjoy with your family and friends.

Situated a few short blocks away from the iconic Rockefeller Center, Bryant Park is the gateway to some of the best holiday activities in New York City. Whether you're with your significant other on a romantic winter getaway, your best friends, or your little ones, the city is brimming with festive activities that are endlessly fun for all ages. Let's dive into everything you need to know about Winter Village at Bryant Park, and planning the perfect holiday season itinerary in the Big Apple.