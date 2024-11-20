Exciting Treats, Shops, And Activities Line The Streets Of New York City's Unique Winter Village
Heading to Manhattan for the holidays? You're in for a treat. The annual Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is here and it's absolutely spectacular. The park's bustling alleys, plazas, and terraces come alive with holiday cheer and crowds of both New Yorkers and visitors soaking up the festive cheer. With a free skating rink, massive European-inspired holiday market, on-ice performances, and events of all kinds, the Winter Village is among the top budget-friendly outdoor activities in New York City during the holidays. If you have some room to spare in your budget, you can upgrade your Winter Village visit with an igloo dome dining experience or a curling lane to enjoy with your family and friends.
Situated a few short blocks away from the iconic Rockefeller Center, Bryant Park is the gateway to some of the best holiday activities in New York City. Whether you're with your significant other on a romantic winter getaway, your best friends, or your little ones, the city is brimming with festive activities that are endlessly fun for all ages. Let's dive into everything you need to know about Winter Village at Bryant Park, and planning the perfect holiday season itinerary in the Big Apple.
Everything to know about Bryant Park's Winter Village
Starting in November, this bustling midtown Manhattan park transforms into a quintessential winter village where locals and visitors alike gather to celebrate the season. There is so much to see and do in the Winter Village at Bryant Park, especially in the weeks leading up to the holidays. If you have gifts to cross off your list, you can't do better than the open-air European-inspired holiday shopping market, which features artisanal products, handmade gifts, and treats sold by local and international makers. The booths are custom designed in a "jewel box" style and are found throughout the park's alleys and terraces.
The main attraction is undoubtedly the 17,000-square-foot skating rink, free for all to enjoy. The rink is open until midnight on most weekends, holidays, and throughout December. It offers skating lessons, high quality rentals, free on-ice performances, and fun events. Once you've worked up an appetite, head to the rinkside bar and food hall for drinks and delicious bites.
Bryant Park Winter Village is where you want to be on a Friday night. Gather your friends and family for an evening of fun with your own iceless curling lane. Reserve a heated igloo-style dining dome to enjoy seasonal bites and cocktails with your closest loved ones overlooking the glittering city lights. The annual tree lighting ceremony at the Bryant Park rink typically takes place during the first week of December.
Essential holiday bucket list activities in New York City
Manhattan is unequivocally one of the best places in America to spend the holidays, even beyond the Winter Village at Bryant Park. Between the gently falling snow (if you're lucky), twinkling lights, and festive window displays at Saks Fifth Avenue and FAO Schwarz, there is no shortage of holiday cheer in the Big Apple. At the top of the list is the dazzling Christmas tree and iconic skating rink at Rockefeller Center, followed by the "Christmas Spectacular" Rockettes show, one of the city's longstanding holiday traditions, at Radio City Music Hall around the corner.
Other festive activities to schedule around your visit to the Bryant Park Winter Village include the holiday train show at the New York Botanical Gardens, a whimsical display of nostalgic locomotive trains whizzing around the grounds. Another is the annual holiday light show at the Bronx Zoo, with wildlife-themed displays, animated light shows, caroling, train rides, and more. Head to Brooklyn's Prospect Park for an underrated winter holiday activity with thrilling ice bumper cars. For a meal with unmatched festive ambiance, Rolf's Restaurant is adorned in hundreds of thousands of holiday lights, icicles, garlands, and ribbons everywhere you look, with a delectable menu of mouthwatering Bavarian cuisine.