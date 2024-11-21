Maine's Underrated Day Trip Island Is Full Of Mouth-Watering Local Eateries And Panoramic Views

If you've been to the most mouthwatering places to get a lobster roll in Maine, you know how seriously New Englanders take their seafood. The downeast tradition of clams cooked in seaweed and covered in rocks and tarpaulins –- which has been in "the family" for longer than families themselves remember –- was pioneered by the first family that hosted clambakes on the island back in the 1950s. The clams are served with fish chowder, lobsters, corn on the cob, potato, onion, steamed egg, and blueberry cake.

The island's history starts with generations of the Holbrook family in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, before being bought and sold commercially. Donald and Ruth Leavitt, who purchased it in 1948, first made Cabbage Island a clambake destination when they initiated twice-daily clambakes on the island in the 1950s, a tradition they continued for 23 summers. After an idle period of almost a decade, the Moores revived the clambakes in 1989 after purchasing the island three years before and enlisting Ruth Leavitt for help with family recipes and restaurant skills. Now, more than 30 years later, the Moore family still serves daily clambakes all summer long.

There are a few things to keep in mind when you visit the island. The clambake and boat rides operate with cash or checks, so leave your credit cards behind. And as a listed "private residential" island, the Bennie Alice is the only boat that ferries folks to the island. This prevents the island from becoming a drop-in location for other boat tours in the area and keeps the clambake tradition a warm, inviting affair for all who do make it to the island.

