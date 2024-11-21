A Dreamy Coastal Destination In Tuscany Offers Incredible Views Overlooking A Gorgeous Harbor

Though it is tempting to plant yourself in a waterside cafe and soak in the atmosphere of Porto Ercole, it would be a mistake not to experience the beauties of the town from all angles. And the best way to see the sights is to get up high on the hills overlooking the lagoon. From there, you can enjoy the panoramic Tuscan vistas and more. All Trails suggests a moderate 90-minute hike, which lets you see the bay from different views, and a visit to the stunning Forte Santa Caterina, the imposing castle on the hills to the south.

The route also takes in La Feniglia Beach, with soft golden sand and a calm sea that's perfect for lounging and casual dips in the water. It is just a short drive from the center of Porto Ercole.

More recently, Porto Ercole has been attracting travelers with Orto Botanico Corsini, a lush botanical garden filled with exotic plants that was founded in 1868. Well-reviewed by visitors, the garden alone could constitute a day spent outdoors and, quite literally, making time to stop and smell the roses. The gardens have a cultural calendar featuring music and other performances, so be sure to check what's happening before you travel.