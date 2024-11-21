A Dreamy Coastal Destination In Tuscany Offers Incredible Views Overlooking A Gorgeous Harbor
Few would turn down the opportunity of a vacation to Italy. Known for its dreamy landscapes and beautifully preserved hilltop towns bursting with charm and history, Italy also boasts some of Europe's most striking beaches. But you don't have to head to Italy's most famous destinations to feast your eyes on what the country has to offer.
Porto Ercole is a beautiful coastal town in Grosseto, Tuscany, about a two-hour drive from Rome. The town is famed for its stunning views, which bewitch the eye from every angle. Central to the town's appeal is its beguiling, azure lagoon, lined with pleasure craft and fishing boats, and ringed by various top-class restaurants and cafes at which to idle the day away. What's more, despite its appeal as the height of chic Tuscan decadence, today it's something of a best-kept-secret in the area. Nowadays, travelers tend to favor more famous spots in Tuscany, such as Florence, San Gimignano, or Pisa, meaning that you can get your fill of what is arguably Italy's dreamiest region.
Exploring the sights of Porto Ercole
Though it is tempting to plant yourself in a waterside cafe and soak in the atmosphere of Porto Ercole, it would be a mistake not to experience the beauties of the town from all angles. And the best way to see the sights is to get up high on the hills overlooking the lagoon. From there, you can enjoy the panoramic Tuscan vistas and more. All Trails suggests a moderate 90-minute hike, which lets you see the bay from different views, and a visit to the stunning Forte Santa Caterina, the imposing castle on the hills to the south.
The route also takes in La Feniglia Beach, with soft golden sand and a calm sea that's perfect for lounging and casual dips in the water. It is just a short drive from the center of Porto Ercole.
More recently, Porto Ercole has been attracting travelers with Orto Botanico Corsini, a lush botanical garden filled with exotic plants that was founded in 1868. Well-reviewed by visitors, the garden alone could constitute a day spent outdoors and, quite literally, making time to stop and smell the roses. The gardens have a cultural calendar featuring music and other performances, so be sure to check what's happening before you travel.
Getting to and staying in Porto Ercole
Located on the Monte Argentario peninsula, Porto Ercole is easily accessible from Rome by car or train. Leonardo da Vinci Rome – Fiumicino Airport (FCO) is also the nearest airport to the peninsula, with multiple airlines flying directly from across the United States. American Airlines alone currently flies from more than 30 locations, including New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Kansas City, Seattle, Chicago, and Orlando.
When it comes to places to stay, Porto Ercole offers an abundance of choices. The most famous hotel in the area is the luxurious Il Pellicano, a high-end, 50-room establishment on the cliffs above the sea, with its own Michelin-starred restaurant. A more budget option is offered by Hotel Conchiglia, which is close to the sea and botanical gardens. It is especially well-reviewed by travelers, who praise its friendly staff and delicious breakfasts. But of course, Porto Ercole also offers self-catering options for those looking for some solitude and the chance to cook for themselves.
Does Tuscany feel half the world away? Then maybe consider Napa Valley, the iconic California wine city that will transport you to Tuscany.