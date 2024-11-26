Hike Through A Scenic Canyon With Bubbling Turquoise Pools At This Unique California Destination
California is blessed with some of the most stunning natural landscapes and outdoor adventures in the United States. From the gorgeous state park that has some of California's best hikes to overlooked towns full of beaches, historic sites, and boutiques, the Golden State packs a punch.
It's also full of truly unique landscapes that seem more suited to a fantasy world or alien planet surface than anything else. Hidden in the shadows of California's Eastern Sierra mountain peaks is one such place: Hot Creek Geologic Site in Inyo National Forest, a freshwater brook of boiling turquoise pools surrounded by travertine rock and shrouded in steamy mists that are all powered by magma flows deep underground.
Hot Creek is actually the name of the lower stretch of Mammoth Creek, a well-known fishing stream that flows down from Mammoth Lake basin to the site's north. This extraordinary destination is one of those rare spots on Earth where you can witness the profound geological processes that shape our planet up close. Due to the spot's intense and unpredictable geological nature, its alluring waters are also some of the most dangerous on the planet, so to make sure you'll have a great time and stay safe, here's what you should know before you go.
Hot Creek's beautiful but deadly allure
While Hot Creek's ethereal beauty beckons visitors year-round, it's crucial to approach this natural wonder with respect and caution. A well-maintained asphalt trail descends from the geothermal site's parking lot, leading you to the heart of the gorge it sits in. As you hike down, the path transitions to dirt, winding alongside the creek and offering excellent vantage points of the bubbling hot springs and fumaroles (steam vents) lining it.
Those vents are the end result of a thousand-year journey the water has taken, starting from the surface and making its way through a network of channels until it's heated by a magma chamber 3 miles underground. Pressurized, the water makes its way to the surface again, finally emerging through steam vents and in the form of boiling explosions on the creek's surface. The result is a dynamic, gorgeous, and dangerous landscape that's constantly evolving, with new springs constantly appearing and changing locations. This dynamism also means that entering the water for a swim is a non-starter; temperatures can rise hundreds of degrees in a matter of seconds here, so be sure not to tread beyond the site's fenced-off areas.
Hot Creek can also be accessed by snowmobile or snow-shoe in the colder months, offering the chance for visitors to see the otherworldly site draped in its white winter garb. To reach the site, turn onto Hot Creek Hatchery Road from U.S. Highway 395 near the Mammoth Yosemite Airport. This road, which turns to gravel for the final 2 miles, is appropriate for most cars, including sedans. This is definitely an ideal addition to any vacation wish list, including the 5 best hidden hot spring hikes in California for any steamy adventures.