Hike Through A Scenic Canyon With Bubbling Turquoise Pools At This Unique California Destination

California is blessed with some of the most stunning natural landscapes and outdoor adventures in the United States. From the gorgeous state park that has some of California's best hikes to overlooked towns full of beaches, historic sites, and boutiques, the Golden State packs a punch.

It's also full of truly unique landscapes that seem more suited to a fantasy world or alien planet surface than anything else. Hidden in the shadows of California's Eastern Sierra mountain peaks is one such place: Hot Creek Geologic Site in Inyo National Forest, a freshwater brook of boiling turquoise pools surrounded by travertine rock and shrouded in steamy mists that are all powered by magma flows deep underground.

Hot Creek is actually the name of the lower stretch of Mammoth Creek, a well-known fishing stream that flows down from Mammoth Lake basin to the site's north. This extraordinary destination is one of those rare spots on Earth where you can witness the profound geological processes that shape our planet up close. Due to the spot's intense and unpredictable geological nature, its alluring waters are also some of the most dangerous on the planet, so to make sure you'll have a great time and stay safe, here's what you should know before you go.

