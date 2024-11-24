One Of Croatia's Most Unique Museums Is A Thought-Provoking Destination For The Heartbroken

Compared to the Game-of-Thrones splendor of Croatia's Dalmatian Coast — including Split, a breathtaking beauty full of historic charm, and Rovinj, a seaside Croatian town like Venice without the crowds — Zagreb gets relatively little fanfare. It's not difficult to see why, as the Italian architecture, white marble, and Adriatic-tinted sunny skies of the coast transform into a somewhat dour, dimmer Astro-Hungarian flavor often capped by rain clouds. Nevertheless, as the country's capital and center of government, business, education, and art, Zagreb offers ever more reasons to visit, especially as new generations pull it further out of the pounding it took in the 20th century, including two World Wars, a civil war, and communist rule. This young, creative spirit manifests in the unique Museum of Broken Relationships.

At the Museum of Broken Relationships, there are no works of art or anything of financial value. Here, the power of the displays comes from the emotion contained inside, be it a drawing of a couple made by a stranger on the train, a toaster stolen during a post-breakup move-out, or an empty bag of fortune cookies attached to a Starbucks cup. But perhaps none get more human than belly button lint, a 27-year-old scab, and dreadlocks still braided with nuptial knots. All these artifacts are donated anonymously alongside a text telling their story and significance. They also manifest the museum's mission: "It is a museum about you, about us, about the ways we love and lose."