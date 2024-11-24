'Chianti In The Carolinas' Is A Vineyard Offering A Stunning Piece Of Tuscany In America

The battle between Old World and New World wines has been around for centuries and still persists today. Although countries outside the established wine-growing regions of Europe and the Middle East now boast their own traditions going back hundreds of years, snobbery around New World wine continues to exist among some enthusiasts, who would argue that innovation can never trump tradition.

However, anyone who has spent time in any of the United States' wine regions and sampled some of the incredible varieties on offer will tell you that American winemaking is a thriving industry. In fact, some would say that these vineyards are producing the finest bottles in the world. And what's more, the charm of the Old World can be found in America, too, as shown by the delightful Raffaldini Vineyards, nestled in the Yadkin Valley of North Carolina.

With its stunning Tuscan-style farmhouse, Raffaldini is often known as "Chianti in the Carolinas" — high praise, considering that Tuscany (where Chianti originates) is Italy's best destination for wine lovers. Having its first vines in on the estate back in 2002, Raffaldini is quickly becoming a must-visit on any wine tour in the state. Indeed, North Carolina is emerging as one of the country's most under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype as Napa.

