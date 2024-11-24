'Chianti In The Carolinas' Is A Vineyard Offering A Stunning Piece Of Tuscany In America
The battle between Old World and New World wines has been around for centuries and still persists today. Although countries outside the established wine-growing regions of Europe and the Middle East now boast their own traditions going back hundreds of years, snobbery around New World wine continues to exist among some enthusiasts, who would argue that innovation can never trump tradition.
However, anyone who has spent time in any of the United States' wine regions and sampled some of the incredible varieties on offer will tell you that American winemaking is a thriving industry. In fact, some would say that these vineyards are producing the finest bottles in the world. And what's more, the charm of the Old World can be found in America, too, as shown by the delightful Raffaldini Vineyards, nestled in the Yadkin Valley of North Carolina.
With its stunning Tuscan-style farmhouse, Raffaldini is often known as "Chianti in the Carolinas" — high praise, considering that Tuscany (where Chianti originates) is Italy's best destination for wine lovers. Having its first vines in on the estate back in 2002, Raffaldini is quickly becoming a must-visit on any wine tour in the state. Indeed, North Carolina is emerging as one of the country's most under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype as Napa.
A charming day out at Raffaldini Vineyards
Raffaldini Vineyards is at the epicenter of the European-style winemaking boom in North Carolina, using Italian vines to create authentic wine true to the family's Italian roots. Arrivals at the vineyard are met by breathtaking views of the estate's beautiful villa, with vast rows of vines contrasting with the imposing silhouette of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The range of wines made with Italian grape varieties is excellent: Sangiovese, Vermentino, and Montepulciano are all on offer.
The vineyard is open to the public every day except Tuesdays. Raffaldini serves wine flights to smaller groups — walk-ins are welcome — though large groups of nine or more must book ahead and drink by the bottle. A selection of deli snacks is available for purchase during tastings, and small groups are welcome to bring their own picnics on weekdays. The vineyard also occasionally invites food truck operators for delicious, made-to-order dishes.
September is arguably the best time to visit, as this is when the Raffaldini family hosts the enormous Festa Italiana, a festival celebrating Italian culture and cuisine. The weekend-long event features live musical acts, great food, plenty of wine, expert tours of the wine estate, and much more. (Thankfully, if you can't visit in September, vineyard tours take place all year round.) Raffaldini Vineyards generally operates a 21-and-over policy and requests visitors bring ID. However, throughout the year, there are several family-friendly events at which children are welcome.
Getting to Raffaldini Vineyards, and where to stay
Raffaldini Vineyards is located at 450 Groce Road near the town of Ronda in North Carolina and is at the epicenter of the state's wine revolution. "What's happening in North Carolina is amazing, and I'm so happy to be part of its story," says Jay Raffaldini (interviewed above), who founded the vineyards. And he is right: The wine revolution taking place in the state isn't just the preserve of Raffaldini Vineyards alone but is represented by a boom in fine wines being produced by several growers in the region. Piccione Vineyards, which is also inspired by Italian winegrowing varieties and methods, and Chateau Jourdain, which produces in the French style, are both just minutes away from Raffaldini Vineyards, while the acclaimed Biltmore Estate is around a two-hour drive away.
Raffaldini Vineyards does not offer accommodation on site. However, there are several local establishments from which you can explore the rest of the wonders in North Carolina's wine country. Check out local stays such as Little Haven Bed and Breakfast, Hampton Inn Wilkesboro, and various Airbnb options. The vineyard recommends Johnny B's Limos for transfers from Charlotte and Lake Norman, as well as several tour operators, including NC Grape Escape Tours and Yadkin Valley Wine Tours, to help you enjoy this little slice of Tuscany in comfort. Looking for more great American wine destinations? Take a trip out to California's oldest vineyards.