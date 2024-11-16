One Of California's Best Christmas Towns Offers Festivities & Several Acres Of Themed Gardens
When planning a California vacation, most travelers tend to stick to the southern half of the state. While it's true that Los Angeles has the most tourist attractions (including various free activities throughout the city) and best beaches, Northern California (aka NorCal) shouldn't be ignored. If you love outdoor adventures and the vibe of the Old West, this region has many spots that are worthy of your next vacation. For example, you can stroll through historic Gold Rush towns in the mountainous, adventure-filled haven of Gold Country, or you can dip your toes in the crystal blue waters of Lake Shasta.
Speaking of Lake Shasta, there's a city located just south that is perfect for a holiday-themed trip. Redding, California, is one of the largest cities in NorCal and the gateway to the Golden State by virtue of being the first major stop on the route south along I-5. While Redding is a fabulous city in its own right, it becomes a magical wonderland during the holiday season. So, dress up in your favorite Christmas sweater and let's check it out.
Why Redding, California is so full of holiday spirit
There are a few reasons why Redding decides to go all-out for the holiday season. First, the city gets around 300 sunny days per year, and with so many nice days, it's easy to celebrate all fall and winter long. Second, the holiday spirit allows Redding to attract new visitors and residents to keep the area growing. That's partly why there are so many holiday events and festivals near the end of the year (more on those later).
Although Redding didn't start out as a tourism center, the city has evolved from its humble beginnings as little more than a railroad station. In fact, the city got its name from a land agent for the Southern Pacific Railroad named Benjamin B. Redding, who decided to route the tracks through the site of the current city, helping to shape its future.
In the early days, Redding (the city, not the man) was known for its extensive mining operations. Nearby mines extracted copper and iron, bringing jobs and residents to the area. However, by 1920, mining declined, and the city did, too. Then, Redding shifted to tourism with the construction of the Shasta and Whiskeytown Dams. These dams helped create gorgeous natural spaces that still exist to this day.
How to celebrate the holidays in Redding
The holiday season begins in late November and runs through the end of the year in Redding, and there are so many things to do. If you're in the city during the early days of December, you can see the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, the Lighted Christmas Parade (both in downtown Redding), and the Old Time Holiday Celebration at Shasta State Historic Park.
If you're into live performances, the Redding Civic Auditorium and the Cascade Theater host a variety of Christmas-themed plays, musicals, and other shows. For 2024, examples include a "Nutcracker" musical, Manheim Steamroller, "Narnia: the Musical," and "Elf: the Musical." These shows are suitable for all ages, and they're sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit.
But just because you're in Redding during the holidays doesn't mean you should ignore its year-round attractions. The Sundial Bridge is a spectacular sight that crosses the Sacramento River. Turtle Bay Exploration Park is always fun, and it's decked out in Christmas lights from November to January. If you're the gambling type, you can head south to the Win River Casino and Resort. Although, if you're really trying to gamble, Reno is just a few hours away, and it's one of the most underrated Nevada cities, like a Diet Las Vegas.