One Of California's Best Christmas Towns Offers Festivities & Several Acres Of Themed Gardens

There are a few reasons why Redding decides to go all-out for the holiday season. First, the city gets around 300 sunny days per year, and with so many nice days, it's easy to celebrate all fall and winter long. Second, the holiday spirit allows Redding to attract new visitors and residents to keep the area growing. That's partly why there are so many holiday events and festivals near the end of the year (more on those later).

Although Redding didn't start out as a tourism center, the city has evolved from its humble beginnings as little more than a railroad station. In fact, the city got its name from a land agent for the Southern Pacific Railroad named Benjamin B. Redding, who decided to route the tracks through the site of the current city, helping to shape its future.

In the early days, Redding (the city, not the man) was known for its extensive mining operations. Nearby mines extracted copper and iron, bringing jobs and residents to the area. However, by 1920, mining declined, and the city did, too. Then, Redding shifted to tourism with the construction of the Shasta and Whiskeytown Dams. These dams helped create gorgeous natural spaces that still exist to this day.

