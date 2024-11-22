Hike Among The Giants At This Underrated Fairytale Forest In Kentucky With Artistic Marvels

Escape into an enchanting world at the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest in Clermont, Kentucky. This 16,000-acre forest hosts three larger-than-life sculptures of giants brought to life by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, who crafted a captivating story and poem to accompany them. Each giant is meticulously built from recycled wood sourced from the surrounding region, encouraging visitors to explore the forest while seeking out these whimsical figures. This magical and free adventure awaits anyone ready to embrace the charm of Kentucky's hidden gem.

Dambo, based in Copenhagen, left his previous job in 2011 to pursue his dream as an artist and activist. With a message of "waste no more," Dambo creates stunning sculptures from recycled materials, and his unique art has been displayed in 20 countries. His mission is simple yet powerful: to show the world that beauty can be created from trash. Known for his "forest trolls" and interactive works like the "Happy Wall," Dambo has inspired audiences worldwide. He also shares his passion through TEDx talks and workshops, helping others to see the beauty in upcycling.