Hike Among The Giants At This Underrated Fairytale Forest In Kentucky With Artistic Marvels
Escape into an enchanting world at the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest in Clermont, Kentucky. This 16,000-acre forest hosts three larger-than-life sculptures of giants brought to life by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, who crafted a captivating story and poem to accompany them. Each giant is meticulously built from recycled wood sourced from the surrounding region, encouraging visitors to explore the forest while seeking out these whimsical figures. This magical and free adventure awaits anyone ready to embrace the charm of Kentucky's hidden gem.
Dambo, based in Copenhagen, left his previous job in 2011 to pursue his dream as an artist and activist. With a message of "waste no more," Dambo creates stunning sculptures from recycled materials, and his unique art has been displayed in 20 countries. His mission is simple yet powerful: to show the world that beauty can be created from trash. Known for his "forest trolls" and interactive works like the "Happy Wall," Dambo has inspired audiences worldwide. He also shares his passion through TEDx talks and workshops, helping others to see the beauty in upcycling.
A giant forest adventure
The Bernheim Forest is home to Mama Loumari, Little Elina, and Little Nis — three giants that await discovery along a scenic 2-mile trail. Each giant tells a part of Dambo's whimsical tale: Mama Loumari, the pregnant matriarch, rests peacefully in the forest while her children play nearby, enjoying the changing seasons. By the end of winter, their father, Isak Heartstone, promises his family he'll return soon. Visitors can choose to hike the full trail or park closer to each giant if they prefer a shorter journey. The young giants are interactive, allowing visitors to touch their hands and feet for a memorable photo. Isak's 15-foot sculpture can be found in Breckenridge, Colorado, on the Trollstigen Trail, a place known as one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado.
Beyond the giants, Bernheim Forest offers over 40 miles of trails along with several fascinating attractions. The Canopy Tree Walk takes visitors into the treetops with a boardwalk that extends 75 feet above the forest floor, providing incredible views. Kids can enjoy the Playcosystem, a 17-acre natural playground, while visitors of all ages can relax in the sensory and edible gardens, or on the meditative trail. Bernheim truly has something for everyone, blending nature, art, and adventure in an inspiring way.
Planning your visit
While exploring the forest giants is free, a suggested donation of $15 per car supports the park's conservation efforts. Bernheim Forest is open year-round, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with certain attractions having varying hours. To avoid crowds, plan to visit during off-peak hours, like before 11 a.m. or after 3 p.m. Dogs are welcome on a leash throughout the park, although they aren't allowed inside the buildings.
Located just 30 minutes from Louisville, Bernheim Forest and Arboretum is nestled in the quaint town of Clermont. While Clermont may be small, it offers two other standout attractions for visitors looking to extend their day trip: the Jim Beam American Stillhouse and Barn and the Forest Edge Winery Tasting. These nearby spots make for a perfect end to an adventure through this fairytale forest, blending nature, art, and Kentucky's unique local flavor. Plus, Clermont is conveniently just two hours from Berea, one of Kentucky's friendliest towns full of outdoor adventures, and 20 minutes from Bardstown, the famous bourbon capital of the world.