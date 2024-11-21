One Of The World's Largest Oases Is A Picturesque Verdant Palm Forest In The Sahara Desert

We all need a breather from life sometimes. Whether booking an appointment at a Korean day spa in Los Angeles or heading to one of the best stress-free destinations for a wellness vacation, a little oasis of calm is called for from time to time. What better way to get a respite from life than visiting some of the world's largest oases in Tafilalet, Morocco?

Tafilalet has gorgeous oases in the Sahara Desert in southeastern Morocco. Stretching over 30 miles along the lower valley of the Wadi Ziz, the region is dotted with unexpected spurts of date palm groves and ksars, fortified villages consisting of multiple kasbahs. The contrasting views of ksars in the barren hills and flurries of lushness create a cinematic landscape that will take your breath away. The oases were once vital water sources for travelers and merchants crossing the Sahara. Now, they have become intriguing destinations that transport you to different times and cultures.

To get there from Casablanca or Marrakesh, fly to Ouarzazate Airport, the regional airport of Tafilalet. From there, drive to Merzouga, a major hub just over 5 hours away. From there, you can book tours and hire guides to immerse yourself in the mysterious oases of the Sahara Desert.

