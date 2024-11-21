One Of The World's Largest Oases Is A Picturesque Verdant Palm Forest In The Sahara Desert
We all need a breather from life sometimes. Whether booking an appointment at a Korean day spa in Los Angeles or heading to one of the best stress-free destinations for a wellness vacation, a little oasis of calm is called for from time to time. What better way to get a respite from life than visiting some of the world's largest oases in Tafilalet, Morocco?
Tafilalet has gorgeous oases in the Sahara Desert in southeastern Morocco. Stretching over 30 miles along the lower valley of the Wadi Ziz, the region is dotted with unexpected spurts of date palm groves and ksars, fortified villages consisting of multiple kasbahs. The contrasting views of ksars in the barren hills and flurries of lushness create a cinematic landscape that will take your breath away. The oases were once vital water sources for travelers and merchants crossing the Sahara. Now, they have become intriguing destinations that transport you to different times and cultures.
To get there from Casablanca or Marrakesh, fly to Ouarzazate Airport, the regional airport of Tafilalet. From there, drive to Merzouga, a major hub just over 5 hours away. From there, you can book tours and hire guides to immerse yourself in the mysterious oases of the Sahara Desert.
Explore the life-giving oases in the Sahara Desert
The awe-inspiring Oasis of Tinghir is the largest in the area at 18.6 miles long and 2.5 miles wide. It begins with a palm garden, and walking through the lushness, you will likely forget that you're in the middle of the desert. The locals are friendly and willing to show you their irrigation system and the most beautiful spots to take photos. Climb a hill to pass some remnants of kasbah, and you'll be rewarded with a spectacular view of the oasis. Past the oasis is the Todra Gorge, a massive but narrow ochre-hued canyon perfect for hiking and rock climbing.
Oasis Fint, a concealed gem behind some rugged mountains, is aptly named since "fint" means "hidden" in the Berber language. The area has abundant trees and greenery, and you can enjoy the stunning terrain from the back of a donkey. The scenery may look familiar because "Kingdom of Heaven" and "Babel" were shot there. The Oasis of Ksar Ait Ben-Haddou is another gorgeous area that many "Game of Thrones" fans would recognize as the city of Yunkai. It is also near a village of traditional architecture, an UNESCO World Heritage Site, where you can see a citadel on a summit.
Visit the oasis ksars for an authentic Moroccan experience
Check out the fossil town of Erfoud and see ancient marble quarries and sample dates, one of the most prized crops nourished by the oasis. Stand on the top of the boulder, Borj East, for a mesmerizing view of the oasis and the date palm grove that encircles it. The village of Aoufous is in the midst of a palm grove and is the best place to glimpse how the locals live. Depending on the season, you can find local produce, such as quince, pomegranate, grapes, and the ubiquitous dates.
We recommend spending a day exploring Rissani during your oasis exploration. It is a small town built on the ruins of Sijilmassa, a medieval city at the crossroads of critical trans-Saharan routes. Known as the "Door of Africa," millions of camel caravans traversed the prosperous city while trading salt, slaves, and gold from the 8th century until its demise around the 14th century. Rissani was a planned village built on the outskirts of the former trading post. Today, markings of the city's former glory remain with a coral gate decorated with intricate carvings and several dilapidated structures that were once ksars. In modern trading days, you can spend a day shopping for dates and textiles in the souk (a traditional market), or head to a cafe and have a nous nous (half milk and half espresso) with a local. Cap off your Moroccan adventures by visiting the coastal city of Agadir for more traditional markets and delicious food.