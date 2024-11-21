Witness 'Famous Parts Of The World In Miniature' At One Of Alabama's Most Unique Art Attractions

When you think of Alabama, your first thought might not be an abbey for Benedictine monks, but that's exactly what you'll find in northern Alabama. Just outside of Cullman is Saint Bernard Abbey. The town is about an hour from Birmingham, and an hour and a half from Dismals Canyon, an under-the-radar canyon that promises views without crowds. However, it's not the abbey itself that catches the attention of those in the area, but a small section of its land called Ave Maria Grotto, known for offering sights of some of the most famous buildings and scenes from the Bible in stunning display for visitors in a miniature style.

The Ave Maria Grotto was created by Brother Joseph Zoettl, a monk from Saint Bernard Benedictine Abbey, the only one in all of Alabama. He was born in Landshut, Bavaria-Germany before traveling to the United States when he was just 14. There, he joined the monks.

Though he was passionate about his religion, a back injury made it so he was unable to become a full priest. Instead, he worked around the abbey doing odd jobs like shoveling coal. When he wasn't working, he engaged in a unique pastime — creating miniatures. Interestingly, though his inspiration was global, he hadn't traveled much. Most of the miniatures were recreated based on pictures, such as Italy's iconic Colosseum in Rome.

