Take In Some Of The Most Unique & Breathtaking Views Of Rome's Colosseum At The Court

Of course, since The Court is in such an exclusive spot in Palazzo Manfredi, one of the most luxurious boutique hotels in the city, patrons must make a reservation in advance. There is a casual elegant dress code in effect, so guests have to dress smart. And if you're looking for an excellent place to stay for the night, Palazzo Manfredi is a historic 17th-century home that's been turned into a five-star hotel with 14 palatial rooms. Plus, some of these suites have excellent views of the Colosseum and the Roman Forum. In addition to The Court, the hotel is home to a fine dining Michelin-starred restaurant, Aroma, and a rooftop bar, Rhinoceros.

The Monti and Celio neighborhoods are also jampacked with famous, must-see tourist attractions, excellent bars, delectable restaurants, and plenty of shopping — which are changing every day. A new boutique hotel with tons of bohemian flair just opened up in Monti, and there's always something new and fun to discover in the neighborhood. While the Colosseum and the Roman Forum are the most popular tourist attractions in the area, The Court is also within 15 minutes walking distance of the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore and the Circus Maximus, six minutes to the Domus Aurea, and less than 30 minutes away from the Trevi Fountain. If you're planning a trip to Italy, check out our list of reasons why Rome is the perfect place to kick off your Italian vacation.

