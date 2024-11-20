Take In Some Of The Most Unique & Breathtaking Views Of Rome's Colosseum At The Court
There's no shortage of beautiful sights to see in Rome. With so many monuments, museums, and gorgeous gardens scattered throughout the city, visitors can certainly pack their itinerary with things to do. At the end of the day, it's nice to kick back and enjoy a nice aperitivo in the Eternal City. And the best place to do that, by far, is a chic bar with a one-of-a-kind view: The Court. If you're in the heart of Rome, The Court is a place you cannot miss for craft cocktails with the perfect vantage point over the iconic Colosseum. Even though you might see one unavoidable structure there and on other European sites, you can certainly appreciate being in the shadow of one of the most recognizable places on earth.
The Court is located in the courtyard of the Palazzo Manfredi, on the edge of both the Celio and Monti neighborhoods of Rome. This high-end cocktail bar has consistently ranked among award-winning spots and is currently listed at 89 on the Top 500 Best Bars. The Court's modern, colorful style and dedication to elevated cocktails alone make it a great way to spend part of your evening, but the outdoor lounge and seating area is situated right above the ruins of the Ludus Magnus, where gladiators once trained before fighting in the Colosseum. The ancient arena is so close and massive that it's hard not to have an excellent view from practically anywhere you choose to sit. On the menu, you'll find classic cocktails as well as innovative, new libations that pay homage to traditional flavors.
The Court is part of one the chicest luxury hotels in Rome
Of course, since The Court is in such an exclusive spot in Palazzo Manfredi, one of the most luxurious boutique hotels in the city, patrons must make a reservation in advance. There is a casual elegant dress code in effect, so guests have to dress smart. And if you're looking for an excellent place to stay for the night, Palazzo Manfredi is a historic 17th-century home that's been turned into a five-star hotel with 14 palatial rooms. Plus, some of these suites have excellent views of the Colosseum and the Roman Forum. In addition to The Court, the hotel is home to a fine dining Michelin-starred restaurant, Aroma, and a rooftop bar, Rhinoceros.
The Monti and Celio neighborhoods are also jampacked with famous, must-see tourist attractions, excellent bars, delectable restaurants, and plenty of shopping — which are changing every day. A new boutique hotel with tons of bohemian flair just opened up in Monti, and there's always something new and fun to discover in the neighborhood. While the Colosseum and the Roman Forum are the most popular tourist attractions in the area, The Court is also within 15 minutes walking distance of the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore and the Circus Maximus, six minutes to the Domus Aurea, and less than 30 minutes away from the Trevi Fountain. If you're planning a trip to Italy, check out our list of reasons why Rome is the perfect place to kick off your Italian vacation.