Nebraska's 'Christmas City' Is An Underrated Place Brimming With Local Shops And Holiday Festivities
Minden, in Kearney County, Nebraska, is a small town with a big reputation. Located about two hours from Lincoln and three hours from Omaha, home to the world's largest indoor desert, this underrated Midwest destination has an impressive nickname: the Christmas City. Although Minden is home to the Cozy Corner Christmas Store & More, which sells ornaments and decorations, this is not the basis for its moniker. Since 1915, Minden has decked out the historic Kearney County Courthouse with oodles of Christmas lights.
This dazzling site is a feast for the eyes, and in 2024, the lights will be on view starting November 29 as part of Minden's annual Christmas City Festival. In addition, the event includes a parade, a Santa Claus meet-and-greet, and the Miss Christmas City beauty pageant, which is held at the Minden Opera House downtown.
If you need last minute presents while in town, visit one of Minden's local shops, such as Hissy Fit Boutique, selling women's clothing (including festive wear), Hidden Treasures Antiques and More, and Minden Floral & Gifts. Needless to say, Minden offers locals and visitors alike a classic holiday experience. However, the Christmas City Festival is not the only holiday festivity in Minden.
More holiday fun in Minden, Nebraska
Sally Jurgensmier from the Minden Chamber of Commerce explained to NBC News, "Here in Minden, we try to strive to not have Christmas be so commercialized. It's more about tradition and nostalgia and families making memories." That said, if there's one thing you should not miss in Minden, it's the "Light of the World" pageant, a reenactment of the Nativity Story. This free event dates back to 1946 and is performed outside of the Kearney County Courthouse by Minden locals.
Naturally, the brilliant light display that Minden has become famous for is a key feature to the production. In 2024, the "Light of the World" pageant is scheduled for November 30, December 8, and December 15, all at 7:00 p.m. On December 8, Minden is having a Christmas City Tour of Homes in which individuals can visit three lovely properties in town. Tickets can be purchased at the Minden Chamber of Commerce.
Another one of Minden's biggest attractions is Pioneer Village, a museum with cars, art, various structures, and more related to American history. On December 7 and 8, Pioneer Village is hosting Christmas on the Prairie. It will include a scavenger hunt, a gingerbread house contest, amongst many other activities. If you have small children, the Polar Express Family Event on December 14 at the Minden Opera House is a must. It features showing of the film, live storytelling, and more. Tickets can be purchased online.
Plan your holiday vacation to Minden, Nebraska
If you want to visit the Christmas City during the holiday season, here's what you need to know. You can fly to Kearney Regional Airport, which is less than 30 minutes away from Minden. Burchell's White Hill Farmhouse Inn has inviting accommodations that will make guests feel right at home. "This is a wonderful place to stay, very quiet and very comfortable," states a Tripadvisor review. Reservations can be made by contacting the bed and breakfast. Nearby Kearney has plenty of chain hotels, such as the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn, and there are also a few listings on Airbnb.
To fuel up for your holiday adventures in Minden, stop by South Side Diner for breakfast or lunch. There's also Runza, a chain local to Nebraska serving burgers and sandwiches. Need Coffee? Head to The Corner Nook.
Note that the lights at Kearney County Courthouse are typically on display until early January. With all that said, make sure to pack appropriately for the weather. In the winter, the temperature in Minden can drop to the 30s and below. Interested in discovering more of The Cornhusker State? Read about Ashland, the underrated must-visit city with local art, cider houses, and scenic parks and the most beloved free-to-visit attraction in Nebraska.