Nebraska's 'Christmas City' Is An Underrated Place Brimming With Local Shops And Holiday Festivities

Minden, in Kearney County, Nebraska, is a small town with a big reputation. Located about two hours from Lincoln and three hours from Omaha, home to the world's largest indoor desert, this underrated Midwest destination has an impressive nickname: the Christmas City. Although Minden is home to the Cozy Corner Christmas Store & More, which sells ornaments and decorations, this is not the basis for its moniker. Since 1915, Minden has decked out the historic Kearney County Courthouse with oodles of Christmas lights.

This dazzling site is a feast for the eyes, and in 2024, the lights will be on view starting November 29 as part of Minden's annual Christmas City Festival. In addition, the event includes a parade, a Santa Claus meet-and-greet, and the Miss Christmas City beauty pageant, which is held at the Minden Opera House downtown.

If you need last minute presents while in town, visit one of Minden's local shops, such as Hissy Fit Boutique, selling women's clothing (including festive wear), Hidden Treasures Antiques and More, and Minden Floral & Gifts. Needless to say, Minden offers locals and visitors alike a classic holiday experience. However, the Christmas City Festival is not the only holiday festivity in Minden.

