A Cave System In The Swiss Alps Is A Family-Friendly Marvel Rumored To Have Been A Dragon's Den
When it comes to traveling throughout Europe, it is difficult to top the kaleidoscope of epic experiences that await in Switzerland's countryside. The list of outdoor activities ranges from taking a glass-bottomed boat ride across one of Switzerland's most iconic mountain lakes to sledding down the majestic snowy Alps before tucking in at a cozy chalet. Switzerland takes great pride in its pristine landscape and nature conservation efforts, such as the UNESCO Biosphere Entlebuch, a stunning family-friendly mountain destination.
Just as the natural beauty of these vistas appears to be magical, so too are the myths and folk legends that surround their origins. Located high within the cliffside of the mountains bordering Lake Thun, just outside the Swiss resort town of Interlaken that adventure sports fans will love, the ancient St. Beatus-Höhlen cave system has a mesmerizing history that dates back thousands of years. Local inhabitants share the mythical tale of a battle between a dragon and a traveling pilgrim deep within the caves' passages. Today, the St. Beatus cave system is an awe-inspiring site in Switzerland and a family-friendly hotspot for outdoor enthusiasts.
The St. Beatus Caves were once the home of a dragon
Children and history buffs will enjoy learning about the lore within this natural wonder. The majestic cave system is named after St. Beatus of Lungern, a second-century Celtic pilgrim who arrived in Switzerland. According to legend, after the saint arrived in the Sundlauenen region, he came across a village that was terrorized by an immense dragon living in the nearby caves. Armed with his staff and cross, St. Beatus journeyed into the depths and confronted the dragon by invoking the power of the Holy Spirit. Possessed by sudden hysteria, the dragon tore out of the cave and plummeted to its death in Lake Thun.
While there are a few different versions of the story, it turns out that the cave system has indeed served as an impenetrable shelter. Scientists have discovered the archeological remains of early humans during the Stone Age that lived within the caves approximately 15,000 years ago. The overall length of the cave system that has been excavated is just over 8 miles, with only 0.6 miles open to the general public. From the grotto entrance, travelers are treated to a breathtaking panoramic view of the vibrant lake with the striking silhouette of the Niederhorn (Interlaken's most prominent peak among the Bernese Oberland range) looming in the distance.
The geological wonders of the St. Beatus cave system
Making the way along the windy path toward the entrance of the St. Beatus Cave, visitors cross several bridges over a cliffside waterfall that roars and tumbles into Lake Thun from within the cave. Travelers are treated to a number of geological wonders, including immense, glimmering, icicle-shaped stalactites and stalagmites adorning the floors and ceilings. Informational placards in both English and German lie along the sides of the path as visitors pass a number of exhibits, such as the ancient remains of cave bears that once inhabited the caverns. The hour-long journey into the heart of the mountainside culminates with a stunning view of the Dragon's Head — a large rock formation that heavily influenced the cave's mystique.
To further maximize the underground experience, the St. Beatus Museum offers guided tours directed by knowledgeable experts that explain the history of the cave's geological wonders and how early settlers utilized certain features to survive. There is also an interactive app that visitors can download and use to augment the exploration of this network of caves. After returning from the trek into the depths of the mountainside, stop at the popular Stein and Sein Restaurant adjacent to the main entrance and sample an array of exquisite dishes of local cuisine. If your trip occurs during the winter season, celebrate your adventures with a festive cave raclette within the grotto, where you can enjoy a charcuterie board under candlelight, complete with mulled wine and cider.