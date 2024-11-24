A Cave System In The Swiss Alps Is A Family-Friendly Marvel Rumored To Have Been A Dragon's Den

Children and history buffs will enjoy learning about the lore within this natural wonder. The majestic cave system is named after St. Beatus of Lungern, a second-century Celtic pilgrim who arrived in Switzerland. According to legend, after the saint arrived in the Sundlauenen region, he came across a village that was terrorized by an immense dragon living in the nearby caves. Armed with his staff and cross, St. Beatus journeyed into the depths and confronted the dragon by invoking the power of the Holy Spirit. Possessed by sudden hysteria, the dragon tore out of the cave and plummeted to its death in Lake Thun.

While there are a few different versions of the story, it turns out that the cave system has indeed served as an impenetrable shelter. Scientists have discovered the archeological remains of early humans during the Stone Age that lived within the caves approximately 15,000 years ago. The overall length of the cave system that has been excavated is just over 8 miles, with only 0.6 miles open to the general public. From the grotto entrance, travelers are treated to a breathtaking panoramic view of the vibrant lake with the striking silhouette of the Niederhorn (Interlaken's most prominent peak among the Bernese Oberland range) looming in the distance.