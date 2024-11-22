Resting In The Sands Of The Sahara Is A Town With Picturesque Desert Views And A Palm Oasis

A layer of sand skims Morocco's Draa Valley as the scorching winds carry it over the Sahara Desert's amber dunes. Although the Sahara is the world's largest hot desert, it is also home to the Draa River, the longest river in Morocco. Pale green reeds sprout from the waterway's gold-dusted banks, and palm tree forests ripple out from the riverside. Encased in the verdant oasis, the caravan town of Zagora sits separated from Morocco's main tourist draws. It is the last significantly inhabited frontier before the deserted sand dunes of Erg Chigaga and a tranquil base for travelers seeking to explore the Sahara in virtual solitude.

Accessing the small town is relatively straightforward but adventurous. From Ouarzazate's fortified sandstone kasbah, the drive to Zagora is 99 miles, traversing through the Atlas mountains before arriving at the desert dunes. There is an airport, but it is principally used for private or charter flights. It's best to visit during the more temperate months. In December and January, the highs peak at around 68 degrees Fahrenheit, but summer temperatures can surpass 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Though Arabic and Berber are the principal languages of Zagora, you'll be able to book tours with English- or French-speaking guides. Morocco is one of the best destinations where the U.S. dollar goes the furthest, so expect to pay around $100 for most two-day excursions from the town.

