Resting In The Sands Of The Sahara Is A Town With Picturesque Desert Views And A Palm Oasis
A layer of sand skims Morocco's Draa Valley as the scorching winds carry it over the Sahara Desert's amber dunes. Although the Sahara is the world's largest hot desert, it is also home to the Draa River, the longest river in Morocco. Pale green reeds sprout from the waterway's gold-dusted banks, and palm tree forests ripple out from the riverside. Encased in the verdant oasis, the caravan town of Zagora sits separated from Morocco's main tourist draws. It is the last significantly inhabited frontier before the deserted sand dunes of Erg Chigaga and a tranquil base for travelers seeking to explore the Sahara in virtual solitude.
Accessing the small town is relatively straightforward but adventurous. From Ouarzazate's fortified sandstone kasbah, the drive to Zagora is 99 miles, traversing through the Atlas mountains before arriving at the desert dunes. There is an airport, but it is principally used for private or charter flights. It's best to visit during the more temperate months. In December and January, the highs peak at around 68 degrees Fahrenheit, but summer temperatures can surpass 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Though Arabic and Berber are the principal languages of Zagora, you'll be able to book tours with English- or French-speaking guides. Morocco is one of the best destinations where the U.S. dollar goes the furthest, so expect to pay around $100 for most two-day excursions from the town.
Venture into the vast landscapes of the Sahara from Zagora
Most travelers stay in Zagora as a means of exploring Morocco's desolate southern dunes and the Sahara Desert. Find a guide wrapped in an indigo tagelmust (or scarf) and embark on a camelback excursion into the sands. Camel tours roam the edges of the Draa River. Keep an eye out for frolicking otters and flitting finches that pass date palm groves unfurling from the fertile oasis edge. Agencies also offer the option to explore on foot or in a 4x4 vehicle if you aren't too confident on camelback.
Many travelers also opt to sleep amid the sands, booking an overnight stay in a traditional camp. Enshrouded by stars, the constellations and colorful cascade of the Milky Way are clearly visible in the Saharan sky. It has been the nightly sight of the Sahrawi people throughout history, and desert guides will walk you through how the nomads have long navigated the region by starlight. A night in one of their customary camps will come with the sound of Sahrawi songs and plates of saffron-infused rice. Some local tour companies also organize yoga retreats in the desert for travelers seeking a sun-soaked stretch. If you want even more relaxation in Morocco, the Royal Mansour in Marrakech is one of the best destinations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation.
Learn about the history and culture of the Sahara in Zagora
Though it's most famous for being a gateway to the Sahara desert, Zagora has its own draws for visitors. Despite the fact that French colonists established the modern city in the 20th century, many of its short clay walls have stood for hundreds of years. In its medieval heyday, the town sat at the convergence of the Saharan caravans as West African gold and ivory traveled the Trans-Saharan routes to the Mediterranean. Experience centuries of trading history by visiting the Zagora souk, where vendors from all over the region sell fresh dates, rich olive oils, handcrafted jewelry, and traditional woven blankets on Wednesdays and Sundays. Gain some insight into the backstory of each of these typical wares in the Museum of Art and Traditions, which is dedicated to the history and culture of the Draa Valley.
Zagora became a garrisoned desert outpost under the Almoravids, the Berber dynasty that ruled northwestern Africa and southern Spain in the 11th and 12th centuries. Though little remains of any medieval grandeur, the vestiges of the fortress that once stood over the town can be found on the slopes of Mount Zagora. The grid-like structure of the military outpost can still be clearly discerned, and the hike or drive up the mountain is worth it for aerial views of the palm groves. If you want another off-the-beaten-path vacation, head to Agadir, a Moroccan coastal city with delicious food and a traditional market.