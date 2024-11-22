America's Largest Basque Community Is In A Wildly Underrated Art And Food-Filled Idaho Neighborhood
While the city of Boise has long flown under the national radar, the secret is now out. Idaho's vibrant and outdoorsy capital has been one of the fastest growing places in the U.S., drawing visitors for its lush greenbelt, friendly locals, and creative vibes. Plus, it may just be the new foodie destination of the northwest.
Boise is also rich in history. The city was named by French-Canadian fur trappers in the 1800s for its tree-lined river — "boisé" means "wooded" in French. The "City of Trees" began attracting settlers due to the discovery of gold in the region in the 1860s. Some of those settlers came from the Basque Country.
Originating from the mountains of northern Spain and southern France, Basque people arrived in Idaho in the late 1800s and early 1900s, though a second wave — fleeing Spain's Franco regime — came later. Today, Boise is home to one of the largest Basque populations in the U.S. The Basque community's presence has infused Boise with a unique cultural heritage expressed through art, celebrations, and cuisine, much of which is concentrated on a single city block downtown.
Experience the thriving Basque culture in Boise, Idaho
It makes sense that the Basques took to Idaho. After all, the landscape of rolling hills and rugged mountains mirrors that of their European homeland. The original Basque immigrants made their living as laborers, ranch hands, and — as they'd done in Basque country for generations — shepherds.
While you will still come across Basque shepherds tending their summer flocks in the Idaho mountains, you're more likely to see lamb on the menu in some of the excellent restaurants in downtown Boise. Look no further than the little district known as Basque Block for all of your culinary needs. The Basque Market features pintxos (Basque tapas), bocadillos (small sandwiches), and meat and cheese platters to match its great section of vino. Bar Gernika specializes in lamb stew, lamb grinders, chorizo, and croquetas, along with regional beer and wines. Leku Ona focuses on authentic Basque dishes and is particularly popular for its outdoor seating.
When you're on Basque Block, stop by the Basque Museum and Cultural Center. Established in 1985 in the historic Cyrus Jacobs-Uberuaga House, this small museum illuminates the experience of the Basque people in Europe and America, as well as showcases their contributions in Idaho. Take in the colorful and educational Basque Mural, across from the Boise Grove Hotel, before checking out the historic Anduiza Building. Completed in 1912, this former Basque boarding house is now home to a hotel and fronton, a Basque handball court. For history, culture, and cheap drinks, pop into the Basque Center, a social club open to the public that features a one-of-a-kind bar.
Basques festivals not to miss in Boise
The whole of Basque Block comes alive once a year for one of Boise's most exciting celebrations. Honoring the patron saint of the Basques, the San Inazio Festival takes place during the last weekend of July. The event features food, drink, traditional music and dancing, as well as games of pala, a racquetball-like sport played in the local fronton. On the opening night of the fest, attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite pintxos to share with those who have traveled a long way.
Every five years, however, Boise's Basque community kicks it up a few notches with another festival called Jaialdi. Held at the same time as the San Inazio Festival, this celebration of everything Basque has grown so popular that many of the events have been moved to the Western Idaho Fairgrounds in order to accommodate over 40,000 guests who come to relish this cultural highlight. For more unexpected Idaho pleasures, check out this secret wine lover's paradise in the mountains and this breathtaking gateway to Yellowstone.