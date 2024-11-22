America's Largest Basque Community Is In A Wildly Underrated Art And Food-Filled Idaho Neighborhood

While the city of Boise has long flown under the national radar, the secret is now out. Idaho's vibrant and outdoorsy capital has been one of the fastest growing places in the U.S., drawing visitors for its lush greenbelt, friendly locals, and creative vibes. Plus, it may just be the new foodie destination of the northwest.

Advertisement

Boise is also rich in history. The city was named by French-Canadian fur trappers in the 1800s for its tree-lined river — "boisé" means "wooded" in French. The "City of Trees" began attracting settlers due to the discovery of gold in the region in the 1860s. Some of those settlers came from the Basque Country.

Originating from the mountains of northern Spain and southern France, Basque people arrived in Idaho in the late 1800s and early 1900s, though a second wave — fleeing Spain's Franco regime — came later. Today, Boise is home to one of the largest Basque populations in the U.S. The Basque community's presence has infused Boise with a unique cultural heritage expressed through art, celebrations, and cuisine, much of which is concentrated on a single city block downtown.

Advertisement