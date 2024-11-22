The Underrated Mountain Town In California That Goes All Out For Its Vibrant Victorian Christmas
Celebrating Christmas in California may conjure up images of sunshine, beaches, and Santa Claus in board shorts. Nevertheless, there's one place that offers a quintessential holiday experience in the Golden State: Nevada City, a historic gold rush town. This destination is located in the Sierra Nevada in Gold Country, one of California's most underrated and affordable regions. Founded in 1849, Nevada City boasts Victorian architecture and has some of the best autumn views in the state. However, it's also known for its annual Victorian Christmas.
Dating back to 1978, this free celebration in December primarily takes place on Broad Street in downtown Nevada City. Ultimately, it will transport visitors back in time. As Stuart Baker from the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, explained to ABC10 in 2023, "We have carolers, we have chestnuts and folks all dressed up in Victorian attire." Attendees can also expect to see Santa Claus, live performances (including magic shows for little ones), and vendors lining Broad Street, Commercial Street, and other neighboring streets.
"This has become one of my favorite Christmas events. So many wonderful crafters from all over for unique gifts," states a Yelp review. As you explore Victorian Christmas, make sure grab a hot apple toddy or a hot mulled wine to stay toasty in the chilly Nevada City weather. Adding to the festive ambiance are the lights and Christmas décor embellishing Nevada City's historical structures. As you can see, Victorian Christmas is a holiday dream come true.
What to know before you go to Victorian Christmas in Nevada City, California
In 2024, Victorian Christmas will be held on December 8, 11, 15, 18, and 22. These dates land on either a Sunday or Wednesday. On Sundays, Victorian Christmas will start at 1:30 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. On Wednesdays, the event is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. With that in mind, check the weather forecast before heading out; it's not uncommon for it to rain in December in Nevada City. If that is the case, Victorian Christmas will carry on as usual, but of course, you'll want to go prepared.
Nevada City is about an hour away from Sacramento and less than three hours away from San Francisco. If you need to fly, the closest major airport is Sacramento International Airport (SMF). Due to lack of parking downtown, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce asks for visitors to park at the Eric Rood Administration Center, located a few minutes away from the event. A shuttle is offered for a low fee from this location to Victorian Christmas. The shuttle back is complimentary.
Note that Victoria Christmas is dog-friendly, and lap dogs are permitted on the shuttle. Likewise, bathrooms will be available at Victorian Christmas. As mentioned, visitors are encouraged to don period clothing. You can find several options online like this Victorian dress.
Stay, shop, and eat in Nevada City, California
If Victorian Christmas and Nevada City are calling your name, book a stay at The National Exchange Hotel. As it's located on Broad Street, it will be front and center to all the action presented by Victorian Christmas. Other accommodations on Broad Street include The 1856 Speakeasy Suites and the Broad Street Inn. Looking for more festive activities in Nevada City? The Nevada Theatre will be performing a radio play of "It's A Wonderful Life" throughout the holiday season, starting November 29. Tickets can be purchased online.
Although Victorian Christmas offers a plethora of shopping and dining opportunities, there are plenty of local businesses in Nevada City worth a stop. If gift shopping is on your itinerary, here's where to go. For the person (or people) in your life with a sweet tooth, opt for a gift box from the Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe. Need a bottle of vino? Head to the Nevada City Winery. For children's toys, there's Mountain Pastimes. At the Earth Store, you'll find the perfect gift for nature lovers.
As for where to eat during your time in Nevada City, Friar Tuck's Restaurant & Bar is highly-rated on Tripadvisor. Steak, cheese fondue, and more are served in a structure dating back to 1860. A casual option for breakfast, lunch, or dinner is the Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Co. Visitors can enjoy an array of pastries, as well as pizza, sandwiches, and more. If you liked learning about Nevada City, read about the nearby secret California town in the Sierra Mountains where outdoor adventures are endless.