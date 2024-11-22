The Underrated Mountain Town In California That Goes All Out For Its Vibrant Victorian Christmas

Celebrating Christmas in California may conjure up images of sunshine, beaches, and Santa Claus in board shorts. Nevertheless, there's one place that offers a quintessential holiday experience in the Golden State: Nevada City, a historic gold rush town. This destination is located in the Sierra Nevada in Gold Country, one of California's most underrated and affordable regions. Founded in 1849, Nevada City boasts Victorian architecture and has some of the best autumn views in the state. However, it's also known for its annual Victorian Christmas.

Dating back to 1978, this free celebration in December primarily takes place on Broad Street in downtown Nevada City. Ultimately, it will transport visitors back in time. As Stuart Baker from the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, explained to ABC10 in 2023, "We have carolers, we have chestnuts and folks all dressed up in Victorian attire." Attendees can also expect to see Santa Claus, live performances (including magic shows for little ones), and vendors lining Broad Street, Commercial Street, and other neighboring streets.

"This has become one of my favorite Christmas events. So many wonderful crafters from all over for unique gifts," states a Yelp review. As you explore Victorian Christmas, make sure grab a hot apple toddy or a hot mulled wine to stay toasty in the chilly Nevada City weather. Adding to the festive ambiance are the lights and Christmas décor embellishing Nevada City's historical structures. As you can see, Victorian Christmas is a holiday dream come true.

