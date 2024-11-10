The Sierra Mountains Hides This Secret California Town Where Outdoor Adventures Are Endless

Sierra City's location, adjacent to the North Yuba River, lends itself to some of the best fishing in Northern California, particularly regarding rainbow, brook, and brown trout. The Forest Service recommends learning the fishing regulations and obtaining any applicable licenses or permits before casting your line. Check at Sierra Hardware in Downieville, west along California State Route 49, for a license if you need one. There's also a swimming hole and the opportunity to experience Class IV and V rapids for white water rafting seasonally along the North Yuba River.

The surrounding area of Sierra City, including Downieville and the Lakes Basin, offers another 20 lakes for outdoor enthusiasts seeking adventure. During summer, these lakes offer boating recreation. If you're an avid mountain biker or want to try it out, Downieville is known for its mountain biking trails, including its famous Downville Downhill. There are options to rent a mountain bike in town to try a trek, and Downieville boasts an annual Mountain Bike Race and Festival annually in August. Sierra City boasts a few restaurants to fuel up for the day or to unwind and relax after a busy day outdoors. The Red Moose Cafe is rated the No. 2 restaurant in the area by Tripadvisor users for its home-cooked food and friendly service for breakfast and lunch. For dinner, Tripadvisor users recommended the Sierra Pines Resort's restaurant for its stellar views and fresh-cooked trout.

Sierra City and its surrounding towns can be uniquely enjoyed during any season; however, the greater Sierra Nevada mountain range offers some of the best autumn views in California. Outdoor enthusiasts will find themselves with plenty to satisfy their need for adventure and a longing to return for more.