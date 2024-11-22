Soak In Some Of Taiwan's Most Spectacular Hidden Hot Springs For A Relaxing Cultural Getaway
Taiwan, an island in the West Pacific between Japan and the Philippines, is famous for many things: It is one of the safest Asian countries for solo travel, has amazing street food, and is a short ferry ride away from an underrated, family-friendly island with sea turtles. Another reason to visit Taiwan is for its hot springs. Add it to your list of luxurious destinations for natural spring baths and explore the island's unique blend of Chinese, Japanese, and Indigenous cultures.
Taiwan's hot springs are formed due to its unique geological structure. The island is between an oceanic trench, volcanic systems, and two tectonic plates, allowing geothermally heated groundwater to surface. During colonial rule, the Japanese brought their rich onsen culture to Taiwan and established hot spring areas still in use today. The best time to visit Taiwan for its rejuvenating pools is during the winter, between December and February when the temperature is cooler.
There are several types of hot springs in Taiwan: public mixed-sex pools where bathing suits are required; segregated pools, which are nude spaces separated by gender; and private tubs in hotel rooms. Pack a swimming hat when visiting the public pools, or you will be denied entry. Also, be sure to bathe before entering a public or gender-segregated pool.
Hot springs in Northern Taiwan
The Japanese created the oldest hot springs in Taiwan in Northern Taiwan. Beitou, located in Taipei at the foothills of Yangmingshan, has a public pool accessible by Taipei's metro system. Check out the Beitou Hot Spring Museum, a stunning brick colonial building that was Taiwan's first public bathhouse. Opened in 1913, it was once the largest public bathhouse in East Asia. In addition to artifacts relating to Taiwan's hot spring history, you can visit the grand bath adorned with arches and intricate Japanese woodwork.
Wulai, in New Taipei, is renowned for its beautifying, sodium bicarbonate-rich water with revitalizing properties. Originally the hunting grounds for the Indigenous Atayal people for over three centuries, they discovered the springs by following the steam rising from the valley. You can splurge and stay at Volando Urai Spring Spa & Resort or opt for the more budget-friendly 51 Hot Spring. After your soak, roam the Wulai Old Street for wild boar sausages, grilled mochi, and other local delicacies.
A misty small town in Yilan county on the northeast coast of Taiwan, Jiaoxi has natural underground hot springs in the backdrop of dramatic ridges and verdant mountains. Many hot spring resorts in town offer private hot springs in their rooms, but we also recommend visiting Tangweigou Hot Spring Park, where you can soak your feet while the fish in the pond nibble away at the dead skin. Though the spot is charming no matter the season, it makes for the perfect romantic winter getaway.
Explore more hot springs in Central and Southern Taiwan
Tucked away between the river and the valley in central Taichung is Tai'an in Miaoli County. The Atayal people first discovered the carbonate thermal hot springs in the area, and the Japanese further developed it and turned it into a buzzing resort town. Onsen Papawaqa is the premier destination for a relaxing and cleansing retreat in Tai'an. The beautifully landscaped outdoor bathing area is perfect for an atmospheric soak at dusk. It has nude and segregated sections and a mixed section where bathing suits are mandatory. Another gorgeous resort in Central Taiwan is Hoshinoya Guguan, cradled in the towering peaks and a gorge carved out by the flowing water from the 13,000-foot peak of Xueshan. The nature-rich resort has a serene outdoor bath area encircled by a garden and private baths in its elegant maisonette-style rooms.
Further south in Tainan is Guanziling, a tranquil, scenic area famous for its alkaline carbonated spring that contains salts, sulfur, and mud. Rub the mineral-rich mud on your skin during your soak — it's thought to help eliminate excess oil and impurities, leaving your skin soft and glowing. Then, check out the wild hot springs in Taitung, the southeast coast of Taiwan. Lisong Hot Spring isn't the easiest to get to, but if you find it, you'll be rewarded with natural soaking pools surrounded by imposing cliffs.