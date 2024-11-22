Soak In Some Of Taiwan's Most Spectacular Hidden Hot Springs For A Relaxing Cultural Getaway

Taiwan, an island in the West Pacific between Japan and the Philippines, is famous for many things: It is one of the safest Asian countries for solo travel, has amazing street food, and is a short ferry ride away from an underrated, family-friendly island with sea turtles. Another reason to visit Taiwan is for its hot springs. Add it to your list of luxurious destinations for natural spring baths and explore the island's unique blend of Chinese, Japanese, and Indigenous cultures.

Advertisement

Taiwan's hot springs are formed due to its unique geological structure. The island is between an oceanic trench, volcanic systems, and two tectonic plates, allowing geothermally heated groundwater to surface. During colonial rule, the Japanese brought their rich onsen culture to Taiwan and established hot spring areas still in use today. The best time to visit Taiwan for its rejuvenating pools is during the winter, between December and February when the temperature is cooler.

There are several types of hot springs in Taiwan: public mixed-sex pools where bathing suits are required; segregated pools, which are nude spaces separated by gender; and private tubs in hotel rooms. Pack a swimming hat when visiting the public pools, or you will be denied entry. Also, be sure to bathe before entering a public or gender-segregated pool.

Advertisement