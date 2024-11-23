Unexpected Things Flight Attendants Notice About A Passenger's Physical Appearance

Another thing that flight attendants may notice comes through conversation. If you're chatting with them and you mention being a firefighter, police officer, or military personnel, this information can alert a flight attendant that you're someone who can help out if strong bodies are needed. (Of course, if you're a doctor, it's also helpful to let the flight attendants know so they can turn to you if there's a medical issue on board.)

Advertisement

Physically strong passengers are useful not only in emergencies but in other situations, too. A passenger might just need a hand putting their luggage in the overhead bin. Or if there's a situation where a passenger gets out of control, knowing who can help can be vital. For example, passengers helped restrain an unruly person on a 2019 flight from Australia to Singapore when he became violent after drinking too much.

If you are an ABP and can help out in emergencies, some flight attendants would like to know up front. For instance, in answer to a Reddit question about how an ABP should identify themselves on a plane, flight attendant u/OkReputation2694 answered, " ... just let the boarding flight attendant know 'if you need an able bodied person, I'm here.'" The Redditor also mentioned that joking about not being able to help while sitting in an exit row is a no-no. They said, "I can't tell you how many times I have to brief an exit row and people will joke, 'but in an actual emergency, I'll look at someone else to help' ... like you do realize I have full authority to remove you from the exit row now?! So thank you!!"

Advertisement