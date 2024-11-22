Airplanes That Have Secret Bedrooms For Flight Attendants

Crews working long-haul flights often deal with hundreds of passengers that have different wants and needs, especially during some of the longest flights in the world. During critical safety phases, flight attendants are in their jump seats (and there's an unnerving reason why the crew sits on their hands during takeoff and landing). For long stretches in the air, members of the crew take turns flitting away to hidden spots on the aircraft to catch a bit of rest. These secret crew rest areas and compartments are common on larger planes that are used on long-range flights. They're off-limits to passengers, so staff can get the adequate rest or quiet time they need.

Advertisement

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates that these areas protect against "intrusive noise, odors, and vibration" so that flight attendants and pilots can catch up on some sleep or just relax (via CNN). As such, these spaces are meant to be sterile break rooms. However, not all crew rest zones are as spiffy as others. Depending on the airplane's age and model, the hidden cabins can be configured in different ways. Some airplane crew rests are more comfortable and private than others, but overall, the aim of the space is to be a respite from passengers.