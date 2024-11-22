New Jersey's Under-The-Radar Quirky Waterfront Town Offers Scenic Strolls And Funky Shops

Just a little over an hour outside of New York City lies Frenchtown, a scenic little town tucked along the Delaware River in New Jersey. While it's not known for its beautiful and thrilling seaside amusement parks like the Jersey Shore, Frenchtown is an under-the-radar destination where visitors can experience small-town vibes and artistic energy galore. The town got its name from having mostly French-speaking early settlers, and the streets today are lined with well-preserved historic buildings, with many of them going back to the 19th century. Strolling down Bridge Street and the surrounding alleys, you'll find colorful facades housing quirky shops and artist studios, all within walking distance of picturesque riverside views.

Frenchtown has especially developed a reputation for its shopping scene. The streets are filled with locally owned businesses that reflect not only the community's creative spirit but also its funky personality. The town is super walkable, and visitors can peruse shops offering everything from antiques to artisanal pottery and unique home decor. Art galleries, indie bookstores, and cozy cafes also add to Frenchtown's eclectic vibe.

For those looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, you can't go wrong with a stroll around Frenchtown. After stocking up on weird trinkets and vintage finds, an afternoon at the art gallery and an evening by the riverside is just the thing for travelers looking for peaceful inspiration (and maybe some rib-tickling souvenirs to bring the fun back home).

