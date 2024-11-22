New Jersey's Under-The-Radar Quirky Waterfront Town Offers Scenic Strolls And Funky Shops
Just a little over an hour outside of New York City lies Frenchtown, a scenic little town tucked along the Delaware River in New Jersey. While it's not known for its beautiful and thrilling seaside amusement parks like the Jersey Shore, Frenchtown is an under-the-radar destination where visitors can experience small-town vibes and artistic energy galore. The town got its name from having mostly French-speaking early settlers, and the streets today are lined with well-preserved historic buildings, with many of them going back to the 19th century. Strolling down Bridge Street and the surrounding alleys, you'll find colorful facades housing quirky shops and artist studios, all within walking distance of picturesque riverside views.
Frenchtown has especially developed a reputation for its shopping scene. The streets are filled with locally owned businesses that reflect not only the community's creative spirit but also its funky personality. The town is super walkable, and visitors can peruse shops offering everything from antiques to artisanal pottery and unique home decor. Art galleries, indie bookstores, and cozy cafes also add to Frenchtown's eclectic vibe.
For those looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, you can't go wrong with a stroll around Frenchtown. After stocking up on weird trinkets and vintage finds, an afternoon at the art gallery and an evening by the riverside is just the thing for travelers looking for peaceful inspiration (and maybe some rib-tickling souvenirs to bring the fun back home).
Head to Frenchtown for some retail therapy
Frenchtown is a place for shopping unlike anywhere else. Here, you can pick up everything from handmade gifts and vintage vinyls to unique home decor and boutique threads, all in one scenic stroll around the neighborhood. It's no wonder that in 2022, Frenchtown took the top spot for being the best small town for shopping in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice awards.
Some of the top shops visitors should hit on their shopping spree in Frenchtown include Modern Love, a carefully curated store filled with everything from home decor to unique greeting cards and gifts; River Gypsy, a women's fashion boutique; and Sublime, a gift shop that specializes in all things clever and humorous. Bookworms won't want to miss Frenchtown Bookshop, a family-run independent bookstore that also holds a variety of events.
Art lovers will find plenty of art galleries and studios around the neighborhood. Places like SFA Gallery and Frenchtown Pottery show off the community's commitment to supporting local artisans, and a visit to ArtYard is an absolute must for anyone wanting to experience the artistic heart of Frenchtown.
What we've mentioned so far is really just the tip of the iceberg for all there is to discover in this charming community. Once you've explored and shopped 'til you drop, the neighborhood is also abundant with cozy sidewalk cafes, coffee shops, ice cream parlors, charming pubs, and even a chef-driven French-American concept called Chez Daniel.
Explore Frenchtown on foot
While New Jersey might be well-known for its beach resort towns, Frenchtown sits along the Delaware River, giving it a naturally scenic backdrop that's a pleasure to explore at a leisurely pace. One of the best ways to get to know Frenchtown is on foot; there are riverside paths, walking trails, and colorful alleys that encourage meandering while soaking in the beauty of the neighborhood.
Nature lovers will be happy admiring the river views or exploring local nature trails, like the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail, which is also known as "the towpath" because of its history as a route for mules dragging cargo boats through the canal. Nowadays, it connects Frenchtown (and other nearby historic towns) to miles of walking and biking routes stretching along the waterway. Those interested in actually getting out on the water can go kayaking or tubing on the river (rent locally or bring along your own). Or, for a more laid-back option, pack a picnic with some gourmet groceries from Black Swan Provisions and find a quiet spot along the riverbank to enjoy the peaceful surroundings.
Frenchtown also has seasonal events and outdoor festivals like the yearly Riverfest, drawing visitors who appreciate a mix of culture and nature. From art festivals to local music events, there's always something worth checking out, whether you're there for just a few hours or a weekend. So, if you're looking for an artsy New Jersey area for a stress-free getaway, Frenchtown is waiting for you.