Just Steps From The Duomo Cathedral Is A Library Museum With Stunning Rooftop Views

To say that Florence is a popular travel destination among tourists would be an understatement. In 2023, the city known as the epicenter of Italian art, history, and culture saw an uptick in traffic, with approximately 3.8 international visitors and 1.5 million domestic, according to Statista. Many tourists are sure to visit several of the best attractions you can't skip on your trip to Florence, including the Duomo Cathedral with its immense orange-domed silhouette and intricate marble designs. Along with being one of the most walkable cities in the world, an interesting fact many travelers don't know is that there is a hidden library with an adjoining café that offers a breathtaking view of the Duomo.

Similar to the Giunti Odeon Libreria e Cinema (a historic movie theater and book store inside a Renaissance palace), the Biblioteca delle Oblate is an extraordinary haven that is sure to delight any traveling bookworm. With an estimated 40,000 out of 100,000 books and records available to the public, the library stands as a vibrant coalescence of the city's rich past and modern culture. It also has a warm and cozy atmosphere, making it the perfect place to rejuvenate after venturing throughout the city. It acts as a popular space to arrange special events and meetings since the library operates seven days a week and stays open until midnight. Plus, the Biblioteca delle Oblate is very accommodating toward families and is easily accessible to people of all ages.

