Just Steps From The Duomo Cathedral Is A Library Museum With Stunning Rooftop Views
To say that Florence is a popular travel destination among tourists would be an understatement. In 2023, the city known as the epicenter of Italian art, history, and culture saw an uptick in traffic, with approximately 3.8 international visitors and 1.5 million domestic, according to Statista. Many tourists are sure to visit several of the best attractions you can't skip on your trip to Florence, including the Duomo Cathedral with its immense orange-domed silhouette and intricate marble designs. Along with being one of the most walkable cities in the world, an interesting fact many travelers don't know is that there is a hidden library with an adjoining café that offers a breathtaking view of the Duomo.
Similar to the Giunti Odeon Libreria e Cinema (a historic movie theater and book store inside a Renaissance palace), the Biblioteca delle Oblate is an extraordinary haven that is sure to delight any traveling bookworm. With an estimated 40,000 out of 100,000 books and records available to the public, the library stands as a vibrant coalescence of the city's rich past and modern culture. It also has a warm and cozy atmosphere, making it the perfect place to rejuvenate after venturing throughout the city. It acts as a popular space to arrange special events and meetings since the library operates seven days a week and stays open until midnight. Plus, the Biblioteca delle Oblate is very accommodating toward families and is easily accessible to people of all ages.
The Biblioteca delle Oblate is a 13th-century architectural time capsule
Like many establishments throughout the city, the library has a longstanding history dating back to 1288 when the structure operated as a commune for the secular order of the Oblates, an all-female organization devoted to treating terminally ill patients from the Santa Maria Nuova hospital. The construction of the complex was commissioned by Folco Portinari, and the organization of the Oblates continued to reside within the compound and serve the local citizens of Florence until 1936. The Biblioteca delle Oblate is considered an architectural time capsule, as much of it still remains true to its original design, consisting of a courtyard, cloister, and three lodges. There's also a garden nearby.
In 1953, the building was repurposed as the municipal library of Florence, storing a vast array of records. The complex underwent renovation before reopening to the public in 2007 as a library museum. The Biblioteca delle Oblate also experienced a series of additions to its design, including the designation of a kid's and teenager's reading section in 2013 and a welcome center in 2015.
Find unobscured views of the Duomo at the Biblioteca delle Oblate
The interior of the Biblioteca delle Oblate consists of three levels, with the ground floor containing the Section of Conservation and Local History. The second floor features reading rooms, private work areas with computers for reviewing the archives, and the Museum of Pre-History, donated by local anthropologist Paolo Graziosi. The library museum provides three multimedia stations where guests can watch documentaries, movies, and other historical records. Most of the archives available to the public primarily focus on local cultural and political matters that occurred in Florence and nearby Tuscany; however, the vast majority of these books are in Italian. You can also bring your own book, relax, and quietly read or converse with friends in the peaceful oasis of the complex's beautiful gardens.
The third floor houses a children's section and newspaper records. The café is also located on this floor, and there is access to the rooftop terrace, which was previously used as a drying space for laundry. Visitors can order a rejuvenating cappuccino and sit with friends while enjoying the panoramic view of the famous Brunelleschi dome. If your trip happens to take place during the summer, you might even have the chance to enjoy live musical performances, as well as themed exhibits and fairs. Regardless of your travel plans and list of must-see attractions, taking a moment to recharge in the Biblioteca delle Oblate in the heart of Florence is well worth the time.