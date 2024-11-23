One Of The Most Unique Ways To Explore Paris Is A (Slightly) Smelly Underground Museum

It would be almost unthinkable to skip visiting Paris' most famous museums. But if you're looking to escape the long lines at places like the Louvre and you're in the mood for something a little different, check out the Musée des Égouts, aka the Paris Sewer Museum. It's near the Pont de l'Alma, a little over a 10-minute walk from the tourist crowds of the Eiffel Tower. It's not the most glamorous of museums, but it lets you see a fascinating side of Paris' history. It's also been a part of the Parisian tourism industry for over 150 years and has attracted everyone from artists to royals.

And yes, the Paris Sewer Museum is literally in parts of the sewer, so there is no avoiding the smell. But for most visitors, the odor isn't too intense, and you're never around any raw sewage. Another thing to note is that the site is almost entirely underground, so it can be on the chilly side. That could make it the perfect place to go on a hot afternoon.

Sewers in Paris date back to the Middle Ages; however, the modern sewer system in Paris began in the early 1800s. By 1867, people had started taking guided tours of the Paris sewers. The tours proved to be quite popular through the decades, leading to the formal opening of the sewer museum in 1975.