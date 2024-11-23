One Of The Most Unique Ways To Explore Paris Is A (Slightly) Smelly Underground Museum
It would be almost unthinkable to skip visiting Paris' most famous museums. But if you're looking to escape the long lines at places like the Louvre and you're in the mood for something a little different, check out the Musée des Égouts, aka the Paris Sewer Museum. It's near the Pont de l'Alma, a little over a 10-minute walk from the tourist crowds of the Eiffel Tower. It's not the most glamorous of museums, but it lets you see a fascinating side of Paris' history. It's also been a part of the Parisian tourism industry for over 150 years and has attracted everyone from artists to royals.
And yes, the Paris Sewer Museum is literally in parts of the sewer, so there is no avoiding the smell. But for most visitors, the odor isn't too intense, and you're never around any raw sewage. Another thing to note is that the site is almost entirely underground, so it can be on the chilly side. That could make it the perfect place to go on a hot afternoon.
Sewers in Paris date back to the Middle Ages; however, the modern sewer system in Paris began in the early 1800s. By 1867, people had started taking guided tours of the Paris sewers. The tours proved to be quite popular through the decades, leading to the formal opening of the sewer museum in 1975.
What to expect at the Paris Sewer Museum
The Paris Sewer Museum was renovated and reopened in 2021 after being closed for a few years. Visits start with an elevator ride down to the exhibits, which include information on how and when the sewers were built. You'll find out how the system works and how water is cleaned and transported through this huge city. As you make your way through the underground passage, you'll be able to hear the water moving through the pipes, an experience that can really give you a whole new perspective on something that is so often out of sight, out of mind.
Sewers did seem to be top of mind for Victor Hugo. He wrote eloquently about Parisian sewers in "Les Misérables," and one particularly notable scene from the novel is when the character Jean Valjean escapes from the barricade through the sewers with the wounded Marius. If you're a fan of the book or the musical, this is a must-visit spot.
Full-price tickets cost €9, though there are discounts for seniors, and admission is free for those under 18. Go on a self-guided tour using the signage posted along the way (available in both French and English). Another option is to get an audio guide in French, English, or Spanish at the reception desk. It takes about an hour to get through the full museum. To commemorate your unique exploration of Paris, you can get a rat stuffed animal at the gift shop. And if you find that you enjoy going underground to see the other side of the City of Light, you'll also want to check out the eerie Paris Catacombs, an unusual destination worth waiting in line for.