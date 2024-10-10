Unbeatable Fall Views And Wildlife Await At An Iconic West Virginia Hiking Destination

A visit to Seneca Rocks wouldn't be complete without taking on the moderate 3.6-mile Seneca Rocks Trail, which begins at the visitors' center and ascends to a scenic observation platform overlooking rolling hills and valleys. While this part of the hike is suitable for most fitness levels, the scramble beyond the observation area should only be attempted by those with professional climbing gear, as it can be dangerous without proper experience. Should you wish to admire the scenery without attempting the hike, the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center, located at the foot of the famous rock face, offers an excellent vantage point for fall foliage viewing. There's also a small climbing wall inside if you're a beginner. Before heading out, check the USDA Monongahela National Forest Alerts and Notices page for updates on any disruptions or conditions that may impact your visit.

Advertisement

Climbing season at Seneca rocks runs from March through November, with fall being one of the best times to experience the region's rugged rock formations. Some of the oldest climbing routes in the U.S., these rocks were even used by the military for training during the 1940s. With over 375 climbing routes available, ranging from beginner to advanced, Seneca Rocks has something for everyone. For those new to climbing or seeking guidance, the Seneca Rocks Climbing School is a trusted, long-standing institution offering a range of courses from beginner to advanced levels. Whether you're looking for private or group tutoring, this climbing school helps visitors to Seneca Rocks to make the most of the abundant rock climbing opportunities, ensuring a safe and unforgettable climbing experience.

Advertisement