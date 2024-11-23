Creative Vibes Fill This Artsy New Jersey Town With An Eclectic Downtown Of Unique Shops
When you need to leave your cares behind for a weekend getaway, New Jersey offers an enticing menu of destinations for all kinds of travelers. History buffs looking for a laidback, walkable weekend getaway spot can hunker down in the stress-free town of Ridgewood. Meanwhile, summer vacationers can explore the underrated small town of Stone Harbor. But where can creative minds go to find inspiration and relaxation? If you're looking for an eclectic New Jersey destination with a fantastic art scene, look no further than Montclair.
Located less than an hour outside of New York City in the north of the state, Montclair welcomes visitors into a one-of-a-kind community full of art, gardens, and walkable downtown streets. With a population of over 40,000 residents, this New Jersey gem is perfect for people who want an enriching vacation without the overwhelming crowds in bigger cities. See what you discover in Montclair with this guide to the town's best attractions, shops, and restaurants.
Tour arts and culture attractions in Montclair
Kick off your cultural explorations by visiting the Montclair Art Museum. Established in 1914, the museum showcases a permanent collection of over 12,000 creations by artists like Georgia O'Keeffe, Ellsworth Kelly, and Fritz Scholder. When you visit, make time to peruse the diverse array of Native American art that makes up a third of the museum's collection.
Discover another side to Montclair's art scene at Studio Montclair and the DiRasa House of Diversified Arts. Underrepresented and new creators showcase their unique perspectives at Studio Montclair, while DiRasa gives eclectic artists the space to pursue innovative visual, theatrical, musical, and literary projects. Get involved with a group art class at Studio Montclair, or stop by DiRasa for a community arts event.
After touring Montclair's artsy attractions, visitors can continue expanding their minds at attractions like the Avis Campbell Gardens and The Crane House. Located near the Montclair Public Library, the Avis Campbell Gardens transport visitors into a lush oasis full of flowers. Swing by in spring for the brightest blooms. Then, see this charming New Jersey town through a historical lens at The Crane House and Historic Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) Museum, a Montclair History Center site. On Sundays, visitors can take a self-guided tour of this mansion that tells a tale spanning from 1796 to 1965.
Experience Montclair's best downtown shops and restaurants
Treat yourself to something (or a few somethings) to remember your trip by at Montclair's excellent collection of downtown shops and boutiques. Find new pieces for your closet at Oasis Clothing Store or Acorn General Store on Church Street. Stroll farther down Church Street for accessories, crystals, incense, and gifts at the eco-conscious fair-trade store Culture Couture, or craft a custom fragrance for yourself at Alchemy Scent Bar.
When you're ready to stray from Church Street, visit White Rabbit Black Heart for gorgeous gothic art, decor, jewelry, and more. Just steps away, bookworms can pick up a new novel at the Montclair Book Center. If you're a makeup fan, finish your shopping spree at Jones Road, a storefront for Bobbi Brown's clean beauty brand.
Fuel your adventures at some of the best restaurants in the state. For breakfast, grab coffee and a scotch egg banh mi at Red Eye Cafe, or pick up pastries from Montclair Bread Company. At lunch, visit Koreander for a vegetarian rice bowl or beef bulgogi. Before dinner, order delicious drinks at Amanti Vino. Then, enjoy a fancy French meal at Faubourg Montclair or incredible Ethiopian fare at Mesob. For more good eats, travel about half an hour to the underrated American foodie destination of Newark.