Creative Vibes Fill This Artsy New Jersey Town With An Eclectic Downtown Of Unique Shops

When you need to leave your cares behind for a weekend getaway, New Jersey offers an enticing menu of destinations for all kinds of travelers. History buffs looking for a laidback, walkable weekend getaway spot can hunker down in the stress-free town of Ridgewood. Meanwhile, summer vacationers can explore the underrated small town of Stone Harbor. But where can creative minds go to find inspiration and relaxation? If you're looking for an eclectic New Jersey destination with a fantastic art scene, look no further than Montclair.

Advertisement

Located less than an hour outside of New York City in the north of the state, Montclair welcomes visitors into a one-of-a-kind community full of art, gardens, and walkable downtown streets. With a population of over 40,000 residents, this New Jersey gem is perfect for people who want an enriching vacation without the overwhelming crowds in bigger cities. See what you discover in Montclair with this guide to the town's best attractions, shops, and restaurants.