Escape Jackson Hole Crowds At An Underrated Town Called The Hub Of Idaho's Gorgeous Teton Valley

Idaho has an abundance of hidden treasure towns with awe-inspiring views, similar to Jackson Hole. The Wyoming city was put in the spotlight as A-list celebrities, like Kim Kardashian and Matthew McConaughey, acquired real estate. It's a home run for adventure and stunning mountainscapes, so tourists grew hungry for a slice of the "Old West" ... and lifestyles of the rich and famous. However, you can get a comparative experience without the crowds by driving an hour west of Jackson Hole, across the Grand Tetons, and over state lines. Here, you'll uncover one of Idaho's best-kept secrets: the city of Driggs.

Advertisement

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population is just over 2,260 people as of 2023, compared to Jackson Hole's roughly 10,630 recorded that same year, and that's just residents alone. TikTok creator @leahinslc named the village an exciting, budget-friendly alternative to the famous Cowboy State town. However, her audience swarmed the comment section begging that she gate-keep this information, further proving the community's attractiveness.

The Gem State town is deemed the hub of Idaho's stunning Teton Valley, as it has a direct view of the Grand Teton's westside mountain range and is located in Teton County. You can visit Driggs year-round for its highly sought-after skiing trails in the winter and exotic wildlife adventures in the summer. There's also a cozy downtown area, where you can shop, dine, and be entertained, giving Driggs the best of both worlds.

Advertisement