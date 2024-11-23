Escape Jackson Hole Crowds At An Underrated Town Called The Hub Of Idaho's Gorgeous Teton Valley
Idaho has an abundance of hidden treasure towns with awe-inspiring views, similar to Jackson Hole. The Wyoming city was put in the spotlight as A-list celebrities, like Kim Kardashian and Matthew McConaughey, acquired real estate. It's a home run for adventure and stunning mountainscapes, so tourists grew hungry for a slice of the "Old West" ... and lifestyles of the rich and famous. However, you can get a comparative experience without the crowds by driving an hour west of Jackson Hole, across the Grand Tetons, and over state lines. Here, you'll uncover one of Idaho's best-kept secrets: the city of Driggs.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population is just over 2,260 people as of 2023, compared to Jackson Hole's roughly 10,630 recorded that same year, and that's just residents alone. TikTok creator @leahinslc named the village an exciting, budget-friendly alternative to the famous Cowboy State town. However, her audience swarmed the comment section begging that she gate-keep this information, further proving the community's attractiveness.
The Gem State town is deemed the hub of Idaho's stunning Teton Valley, as it has a direct view of the Grand Teton's westside mountain range and is located in Teton County. You can visit Driggs year-round for its highly sought-after skiing trails in the winter and exotic wildlife adventures in the summer. There's also a cozy downtown area, where you can shop, dine, and be entertained, giving Driggs the best of both worlds.
Adventure awaits in the Teton Valley
You don't have to go all the way to the Sawtooth Mountains to sightsee and avoid the populated Grand Tetons National Park. You can still view the Tetons from Driggs and even partake in the daring activities. While it is known as an underrated small town, it doesn't fall short of adventure. For as unexpected as it might be to have wine vineyards in Idaho, it's just as unexpected to see a horse pulling a skier on a snowy mountaintop. It's a real sport called Skijoring, and there's an annual competition hosted in Driggs. For spectators, it's thrilling to watch, and based on the athletes' facial expressions, they thoroughly enjoy themselves. For the adventurous type, you can snowboard when the season hits and there's enough snowfall on the peaks.
There are five-star excursions, rated on TripAdvisor, anyone can partake in, including the Teton River Supply. It was a 2024 Traveler's Choice on the review site and exudes serenity as you experience the peaceful waters. You can rent inflatable kayaks and float along the lazy river for as long as four hours, and be on the lookout for moose along the way.
Other five-star attractions include the Teton Geotourism Center, embracing the culture and foundation of the town, and the Links Golf Course, where you can get competitive and tee off with a view of the Grand Tetons in the background.
What to do in the downtown area
The metro area of Driggs resembles a set of an Old Western movie, but don't let the tumbleweeds distract you from the artists that walk the streets. The community puts on various art events using different mediums, like paint and snow. They gather for snowscape (the art of sculpting snow) competitions, and, after the annual contest, the Downtown Driggs Association throws a Snow Ball for everyone to celebrate the season. The locals dance to homegrown music played by their neighborhood band and eat "mom-and-pop" catering.
Citizen 33 Brewery is one you might find at the Snow Ball and is a fan favorite. Sort of like Lakefront Brewery, one of America's best German-inspired establishments in Milwaukee, the Idaho business has a German touch to its ingredients. Brewers use a specialty malt from Bamberg, Germany in some of their recipes. Furthermore, establishments in Driggs have diverse flavors from around the world. You can try Italian food at Pizzeria Alpino, excite your taste buds with Thai food at Bangkok Kitchen, or spice up your meal with a Mexican cuisine from Agave.
Spruce up your wardrobe as you browse at Fireweed Shop & Studios, a woman-owned shop that dips into the artistic foundation of the city. They open a workspace for makers to create products and encourage their work. Other stores, like The Velvet Moose, sell a complex range of products, from jewelry to liquor decanters. Driggs is the perfect place to view the Tetons and have the serene wanderlust escape you've been searching for.