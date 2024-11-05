Escape Gulf Coast Crowds At This Wildly Underrated Texas Island Full Of Sandy Beaches
If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind Gulf Coast experience, Texas has more than its fair share of travel destinations. From the charming island beach town of Galveston near Houston to Corpus Christi, Texas has barrier islands, white sand beaches (like the gorgeous Surfside Beach), and calm blue waters galore to satisfy anyone looking for a seaside escape.
But as you get closer to Mexico, the barrier islands change a bit. Instead of small strips of land, they run for miles, forming a natural shield against hurricanes and other weather events. However, because of their relatively diminutive size and distance from major cities, islands like North Padre Island are desirable for one particular reason: They're entirely uncrowded.
Just south of Corpus Christi lies the northern tip of North Padre Island, but it extends for miles down toward the Mexican border. If you want a breezy, beautiful, and stress-free Gulf Coast vacation, this island may be just what the doctor ordered. Best of all, because it's a nature preserve, you get to experience this pristine landscape — including grasslands, Laguna Madre, and Gulf of Mexico beaches — in all its glory.
What to know about North Padre Island, Texas
Because this island is so long (about 70 miles from tip to tip), it's broken up into several distinct sections. In the north, where you can drive over to the island from Corpus Christi, you can find hotels, restaurants, and attractions (more on those later). As you head south, you'll notice that the island becomes less inhabited and less developed. By the time you get to the center of the island, you'll have reached the Padre Island National Seashore Park — one of the few remaining coastal prairie habitats in America. It covers nearly 66 miles of Padre Island and is home to dozens of bird species, as well as sea turtles, deer, ground squirrels, jellyfish, and other wildlife.
What's most remarkable about the natural preservation of North Padre Island is that it's been owned by four different countries over the last few centuries. First, there was the Spanish, who held it until Mexico declared its independence in 1820 and took over. Then, the Republic of Texas fought Mexico to take control of the island (and the rest of the territory down to the Rio Grande). Finally, the United States assimilated Texas into the union and has owned it ever since. Although there was a naval base on the island during World War II, much of the terrain is pristine and untouched.
What to do in and around North Padre Island
First and foremost, if you're looking for a quiet beach vacation, North Padre Island is about as quiet as it gets. With so many miles of white sand, you can simply drive until you don't see anyone, pull over, and have your own slice of paradise. However, because most of the island is part of a National Park, you must abide by some ground rules, like keeping pets on leashes (and picking up after them), avoiding contact with wildlife, and not disturbing any sea turtle nests.
If you want to do some fun stuff on the island, we recommend sticking to the northern section with all the development. There, you can find attractions like the Texas Sealife Center (where you can see local wildlife up close), the Aruba Bay Resort (perfect for a tropical-style vacation), and Padre Balli Park, which allows camping and fishing onsite. If you head further north, you can check out the mesmerizing, family-friendly Mustang Island Park.
Outside of beachcombing and marveling at Texas' nature, there are also some incredible restaurants on the island that are worth visiting. If you're looking for fresh seafood, check out the Hometown Seafood Company or Captain's Diner. If you're craving some Americana, Calypso Drive and Dive and Padre Island Burger Co. are both excellent and laid-back. No matter what you're looking for, North Padre Island has it.