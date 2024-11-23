Hidden On Florida's Gulf Coast Is A Cute Coastal Community For A Less Crowded White Sand Escape

If you're planning a Florida beach vacation, you have plenty of options when it comes to relaxing, white-sand destinations. For example, you can visit Sunny Isles near Miami, which has been dubbed "Florida's Riviera." Or, you can head further north and experience the breathtaking Flagler Beach for a crowd-free getaway.

But if you're trying to spend time on the Gulf Coast side of Florida, you don't have to settle for the overcrowded beaches of St. Petersburg and Clearwater. Instead, you can explore hidden gems like the white sands and clear waters of Sarasota County's Nokomis Beach, located on Casey Key.

As with most beaches in this area, Nokomis is situated on a barrier island located just offshore from the mainland. However, compared to the more popular beaches to the north, Nokomis is a breezy, less-populated escape. Plus, if you go into the areas of Laurel and Nokomis, you'll be greeted by a quaint beach town vibe. So, pack up your swim trunks and beach gear, and let's see why this coastal community is worth adding to your travel list.

