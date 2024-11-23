Hidden On Florida's Gulf Coast Is A Cute Coastal Community For A Less Crowded White Sand Escape
If you're planning a Florida beach vacation, you have plenty of options when it comes to relaxing, white-sand destinations. For example, you can visit Sunny Isles near Miami, which has been dubbed "Florida's Riviera." Or, you can head further north and experience the breathtaking Flagler Beach for a crowd-free getaway.
But if you're trying to spend time on the Gulf Coast side of Florida, you don't have to settle for the overcrowded beaches of St. Petersburg and Clearwater. Instead, you can explore hidden gems like the white sands and clear waters of Sarasota County's Nokomis Beach, located on Casey Key.
As with most beaches in this area, Nokomis is situated on a barrier island located just offshore from the mainland. However, compared to the more popular beaches to the north, Nokomis is a breezy, less-populated escape. Plus, if you go into the areas of Laurel and Nokomis, you'll be greeted by a quaint beach town vibe. So, pack up your swim trunks and beach gear, and let's see why this coastal community is worth adding to your travel list.
Some background on Nokomis Beach, Florida
While it may not be the area's most famous, Nokomis Beach is the oldest public beach in Sarasota County. One of the crown jewels of the beach is the Plaza, which was designed by Jack West, who attended the Sarasota School of Architecture. The original pavilion was built in 1954 based on West's designs, and when it needed renovations in 2008, West again stepped in to bring it back to life.
Located roughly 15 miles from the city of Sarasota, the only way to reach Nokomis Beach is to drive across the bridge on Albee Rd W, which puts you right in the middle of the action. Parking is abundant, but it can fill up depending on the time of day and the season. However, a big reason why this beach doesn't attract such large crowds is that the surrounding area is mostly residential, with no hotels or resorts getting in the way.
Nokomis Beach includes various amenities, including bathrooms, picnic areas, a boat launch (both motorized and paddle-operated), a boardwalk, and the pavilion. There's also a playground and a volleyball court if you're planning to bring kids along. If you forgot snacks and food, you can visit the Shark Tooth Beach Concessions Stand, which sells hot dogs, burgers, salads, and tacos. You can even rent paddleboards and kayaks if you'd like to spend some leisurely time on the water.
What to do when visiting Nokomis Beach
Nokomis Beach stretches for 14 miles from the pavilion in the north to the North Jetty in the south. So, if you're a beachcomber, you can spend all day walking along the sand, admiring the waves, and looking for various treasures. Eagle-eyed visitors can sometimes find shark teeth, and there's an abundance of shells for collecting. That being said, taking too many shells can do more harm than you might realize, so be mindful not to overindulge.
Another reason to visit Nokomis Beach is to partake in watersports. Many surfing enthusiasts say Casey Key is one of the best spots along the Gulf Coast for catching waves. While the conditions have to be just right, when they are, the surf is incredible. You can also rent kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards if you're not much of a surfer but still want to get out on the water.
When you're not on the sand or in the water, you can enjoy the coastal communities of Nokomis and Laurel. Delicious seafood restaurants are plentiful in this area, with highlights including Pelican Alley (located next to the bridge you take to get to Nokomis), Nokomo's Sunset Hut (which has its own dock), and Captain Eddie's Seafood Restaurant (perfect for families). If you're more into shopping, you can head down to Venice and explore retail centers like Villa Venizia Plaza or the Rialto Shopping Center.