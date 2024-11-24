Get Up Close & Personal With 'The World's Most Haunted Doll' At This Florida Museum

In Key West, Florida, you can lose yourself in the sunshine and the sea. But what you might not realize is that this is one of many cities in the country with spooky legends that are perfect for a spine-chilling vacation. At this tropical destination, you'll find the Fort East Martello Museum. Although the site serves to educate about local history, it's also home to Robert the Doll. Dating back to 1904, he has become known as the world's most haunted doll. Robert the Doll, who dons a sailor suit and has a small stuffed dog, was once owned and adored by a child named Robert Eugene Otto.

Otto and Robert the Doll lived in Key West in a Victorian named the Artist House. Speaking to Atlas Obscura, Cori Convertito from the Fort East Martello Museum explained, "What people really remember is what they would probably term as an unhealthy relationship with the doll." She added, "He brought it everywhere, he talked about it in the first person as if he weren't a doll, he was Robert. As in he is a [living] entity." If this wasn't eerie enough, accounts say that Robert the Doll would speak to Otto and could move on its own.

As an adult, Otto, who became a painter, kept Robert the Doll by his side while he worked at the Artist House. It's also said that Robert the Doll, who is reportedly haunted due to voodoo perpetrated by a former employee who worked for Otto's family, could be seen staring outside from the Artist House. That said, if you want to get up and close with Robert the Doll at the Fort East Martello Museum, there's an ominous protocol you should be aware of.

