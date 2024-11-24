Get Up Close & Personal With 'The World's Most Haunted Doll' At This Florida Museum
In Key West, Florida, you can lose yourself in the sunshine and the sea. But what you might not realize is that this is one of many cities in the country with spooky legends that are perfect for a spine-chilling vacation. At this tropical destination, you'll find the Fort East Martello Museum. Although the site serves to educate about local history, it's also home to Robert the Doll. Dating back to 1904, he has become known as the world's most haunted doll. Robert the Doll, who dons a sailor suit and has a small stuffed dog, was once owned and adored by a child named Robert Eugene Otto.
Otto and Robert the Doll lived in Key West in a Victorian named the Artist House. Speaking to Atlas Obscura, Cori Convertito from the Fort East Martello Museum explained, "What people really remember is what they would probably term as an unhealthy relationship with the doll." She added, "He brought it everywhere, he talked about it in the first person as if he weren't a doll, he was Robert. As in he is a [living] entity." If this wasn't eerie enough, accounts say that Robert the Doll would speak to Otto and could move on its own.
As an adult, Otto, who became a painter, kept Robert the Doll by his side while he worked at the Artist House. It's also said that Robert the Doll, who is reportedly haunted due to voodoo perpetrated by a former employee who worked for Otto's family, could be seen staring outside from the Artist House. That said, if you want to get up and close with Robert the Doll at the Fort East Martello Museum, there's an ominous protocol you should be aware of.
The alleged Robert the Doll Curse
Robert the Doll has been at Fort East Martello Museum since 1994. The historic site acquired the child-sized object from Myrtle Reuter, who came to own the Artist House and, subsequently, Robert the Doll after Robert Eugene Otto's death in 1974. It should be noted that Reuter ultimately gave him up due to paranormal activity. With that in mind, visitors to the Fort East Martello Museum should know that there is a reported curse involving Robert the Doll. He is displayed in a case, and if you want to take a photo of him, make sure to ask before you take out your phone or press the shutter release on your camera. If you don't, it's said that the individual will face retribution.
The same can be said if you taunt or mock him. In fact, many users on Reddit and Tripadvisor have said they have faced Robert the Doll's wrath after committing these mistakes. They cite missed flights, accidents, tech failures, medical issues, and beyond. Keep in mind that it's also advised to say hello and farewell to Robert the Doll to avoid the curse.
As a result of all this, Cori Convertito told Atlas Obscura that the Fort East Martello Museum regularly receives apology letters from visitors who believe they have been afflicted by the curse. Even if you don't believe in this, perhaps it's better to be safe than sorry during your visit. At the time of this writing, the Fort East Martello Museum is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission can be purchased online.
Book a stay at Robert the Doll's former residence in Key West, Florida
Unsurprisingly, due to the lore surrounding Robert the Doll, he has become a paranormal icon. On that note, if you're looking for accommodations in Key West, consider the Artist House. Robert the Doll's old abode is now a highly-rated three-star bed and breakfast and a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards recipient. Among the many vintage-style rooms available to guests is the Turret Suite, once inhabited by Robert Eugene Otto and Robert the Doll. It's two floors, features a balcony, two beds, and more. The Artist House also includes a pool and serves everything from bagels to a Cuban breakfast sandwich. Reservations can be made online.
If you want to enhance your time with the world's most haunted doll, Ghost Key West offers a Fort East Martello Ghost Tour & Robert the Doll Experience. If you're brave enough, opt for the longer VIP option, which transpires in the dark. A Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "This is more of a ghost hunting tour and it was awesome. The fort is amazing to walk through. The stories about the space were scary and entertaining, but go to the next level when you are using ghost hunting equipment." K2 EMF meters and dowsing rods, amongst other things, are just a few of the paranormal investigation tools offered to VIP attendees.
