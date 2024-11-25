Explore Some Of The East Coast's Snowiest Mountains At A Premier Ski Resort Not Far From Boston

As chillier temps approach, especially in the northeast, many cold weather lovers are already plotting their next winter wonderland getaway. While a trip to see the Northern Lights might be on the table for some, others may be looking to stay local. For Bostonians, trading the impending sludgy, slippery cobblestone streets for the idyllic, powdery slopes of one of its northern neighbors is a no-brainer.

When considering Vermont, a state filled with seemingly endless frosted peaks and 25 ski resorts, the decision fatigue may settle in. That doesn't seem to dissuade summit seekers though — 4.1 million travelers visited the state's alpine ski regions during last year's ski season. But there's one Vermont ski resort, just under three hours northwest of Boston in the state's rugged Green Mountains, that both beginner and advanced snow seekers can appreciate. At Okemo in Ludlow, Vermont, the season is long — end of November through mid-April — and the powder is pristine and plentiful.