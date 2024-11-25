Explore Some Of The East Coast's Snowiest Mountains At A Premier Ski Resort Not Far From Boston
As chillier temps approach, especially in the northeast, many cold weather lovers are already plotting their next winter wonderland getaway. While a trip to see the Northern Lights might be on the table for some, others may be looking to stay local. For Bostonians, trading the impending sludgy, slippery cobblestone streets for the idyllic, powdery slopes of one of its northern neighbors is a no-brainer.
When considering Vermont, a state filled with seemingly endless frosted peaks and 25 ski resorts, the decision fatigue may settle in. That doesn't seem to dissuade summit seekers though — 4.1 million travelers visited the state's alpine ski regions during last year's ski season. But there's one Vermont ski resort, just under three hours northwest of Boston in the state's rugged Green Mountains, that both beginner and advanced snow seekers can appreciate. At Okemo in Ludlow, Vermont, the season is long — end of November through mid-April — and the powder is pristine and plentiful.
Suit up and hit the slopes at Okemo
Okemo has been operating since January 1956 — even predating nearby Killington Ski Resort, one of the East Coast's most iconic — meaning this resort has been serving powder chasers for nearly 70 years. The slopes sit within Okemo National Forest and rise 3,344 feet in elevation. The resort boasts more than 660 skiable acres, 20 ski lifts, and 98% snow coverage (thanks to a combo of frosty annual precipitation and the assistance of snowmaking machines). Another impressive fact about Okemo is its dedication to accessibility for skiers of all levels, with 123 slopes of varying degrees of difficulty. Beginner slopes (green) account for 33% of skiable terrain, intermediate slopes (blue) make up 37%, and advanced slopes (black) cover 30%.
As with most ski resorts, lift tickets can cost a pretty penny. But if you pre-purchase an Epic Day Pass rather than a regular daily lift pass, you can save big. With an Epic Day Pass, you'll also get 20% off food, lodging, and rentals. More serious skiers can look into multi-day or all-resorts access passes through Epic, which cover dozens of ski resorts across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.
Venture to the charming town of Manchester
Dedicated skiers typically opt for ski-in/ski-out resorts, so they can be the first to hit the slopes every morning, but that might not seem necessary for the more casual alpine enthusiast. If you're down to hit the slopes but also want to keep your options open, make Manchester, Vermont your home base. It's less than a 45-minute drive south from Okemo and is packed with top-notch shops, restaurants, bars, and accommodations. When it comes to hotels, the Equinox Gold Resort & Spa and Kimpton Taconic Hotel are both standout properties. For seasonal plates, an eclectic drink selection, and a cozy fire pit, head to The Crooked Ram. Stop over at the Manchester Designer Outlets, right in the middle of town, to peruse retail outlets like Pendleton and Theory.
Another uncommonly cool excursion in Manchester is the Land Rover Experience. Go off-roading in the Green Mountains in a luxe-yet-rugged SUV. With a little professional guidance, you can climb snowy hills, conquer water crossings, and navigate tilted rock crawls. Up to three people can ride in one vehicle, which you get to choose. It's still one of my most memorable vacation activities to date!