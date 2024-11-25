America's Own Stonehenge Is An Incredible And Mysterious Tourist Site In New Hampshire
There are so many ancient sites around the world that are at least somewhat shrouded in mystery. If you're a fan of archeology and ancient history, you've probably heard of Stonehenge in England, the Callanish Standing Stones in Scotland, or other sites like Chichen Itza in Mexico or the Nazca Lines in Peru. All these sites point to a lost history that plenty of historians and archeologists debate today. But did you know that there are sites like that in the United States as well? In New Hampshire, scientists still don't know the origins of an intriguing site that is now dubbed "America's Stonehenge." Although the stones are not as large as their counterparts in the United Kingdom, they still point to a purpose that seems to have been lost to time.
Formerly known as Mystery Hill, America's Stonehenge is located in Salem, New Hampshire. The strange site is in the woods and is comprised of man-made stone walls and rock formations that are theorized to be from an ancient culture. Today, tourists can book a self-guided tour on the America's Stonehenge app (available for both Mac and Android users) or by contacting the attraction via their website. Adult entry tickets are about $18 (but prices are subject to change) and the site is open most days. Although some remark on the eerie and mysterious nature of America's Stonehenge, others have said they were disappointed by the lack of verified information about it. But if you're interested in archaeology, astronomy, or unsolved mysteries, you're likely to enjoy America's Stonehenge. And it's worth taking an afternoon trip from Derry, which is a charming (and underrated) destination for wine lovers.
No one truly knows who built America's Stonehenge
There are a lot of theories about the origins of America's Stonehenge but not a lot of concrete evidence one way or the other. The owner of the site theorizes that the stone formations were created by some ancient civilization that is likely Native American, but some have speculated they were made by other ancient cultures because they resemble some similar sites in Europe. The site was excavated in the 1930s and several artifacts, including fragments of stone tools, pottery, and other items, suggest that the site might have been created as early as 4,000 years ago. It's unclear what the site was actually used for back then, but many have hypothesized that it was built for religious rites, or perhaps as an astronomical calendar, an ancient drainage system, or just a place where people pressed fruit to make cider.
Skeptics have noted that the site is probably not as ancient as it seems and so far no theory that has been put out there can explain everything about the site. Whatever its original use was, today the area is popular with people who want to observe the summer solstice or the eclipse, much like Stonehenge in England. Perhaps the joy in visiting America's Stonehenge is that there are so many questions left to ask about it and you can revel in the idea that no one may ever truly know what the site was for. Either way, it's a fun stop if you're thinking of taking a hike or a road trip. Be sure to check out our guide to New Hampshire, one of the safest and stress-free states to visit in America for your next trip.