America's Own Stonehenge Is An Incredible And Mysterious Tourist Site In New Hampshire

There are so many ancient sites around the world that are at least somewhat shrouded in mystery. If you're a fan of archeology and ancient history, you've probably heard of Stonehenge in England, the Callanish Standing Stones in Scotland, or other sites like Chichen Itza in Mexico or the Nazca Lines in Peru. All these sites point to a lost history that plenty of historians and archeologists debate today. But did you know that there are sites like that in the United States as well? In New Hampshire, scientists still don't know the origins of an intriguing site that is now dubbed "America's Stonehenge." Although the stones are not as large as their counterparts in the United Kingdom, they still point to a purpose that seems to have been lost to time.

Formerly known as Mystery Hill, America's Stonehenge is located in Salem, New Hampshire. The strange site is in the woods and is comprised of man-made stone walls and rock formations that are theorized to be from an ancient culture. Today, tourists can book a self-guided tour on the America's Stonehenge app (available for both Mac and Android users) or by contacting the attraction via their website. Adult entry tickets are about $18 (but prices are subject to change) and the site is open most days. Although some remark on the eerie and mysterious nature of America's Stonehenge, others have said they were disappointed by the lack of verified information about it. But if you're interested in archaeology, astronomy, or unsolved mysteries, you're likely to enjoy America's Stonehenge. And it's worth taking an afternoon trip from Derry, which is a charming (and underrated) destination for wine lovers.

