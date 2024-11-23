Seoul's Trendiest Neighborhood Is A Hotbed Of Indie Music, Food, Art, And Thriving Nightlife
Few places on Earth are hipper than the South Korean capital of Seoul, which is ground zero for the country's trend-setting fashion, music, and art scenes. The city is a hotspot of cultural innovation and fun, with an amazing culinary repertoire. From the moment you step off the plane at Incheon International Airport, you're greeted by some of the most bizarre airport attractions in the world, like a movie theater, a spa, and an ice skating rink. You are sure to have a wonderful time in the metropolis filled with limitless activities, especially if you visit the Hongdae area.
Seoul has plenty of cool neighborhoods, like Myeongdong and Gangnam, but Hongdae can't be missed. If you want to be surrounded by stylish locals in the heart of Seoul's thriving streets, you need to check out the Hongdae region. Located on the west side of the city close to the Han River, Hongdae is known for its bohemian vibes, indie music, cool cafés, vintage shops, delicious food, and much more.
Hongdae's shopping and fun-filled attractions
Getting to Hongdae is easy on Seoul's convenient subway to Hongik University Station. When you arrive, start by taking a stroll along Gyeongui Line Forest Park. The pleasant, tree-lined walkway is surrounded by interesting cafés, shops, and restaurants. For great views of the neighborhood, stop by the multi-floored café Miikflo for a coffee or tea and munch on a unique Korean-style pastry from their exquisite selection.
Then, head over to the epicenter of the neighborhood, the pedestrian-only Hongdae Street, which is filled with tons of stores selling the latest in Korean fashion. Peruse the multiple floors of clothes at M. Playground Hongdae, a seemingly infinite selection of the hippest clothes in Korea at relatively affordable prices. To find a truly unique gem, check out the various thrift stores and flea markets around Hongdae like Wow! Vintage and Seoul Vintage.
It's easy to explore Hongdae's side streets on foot and check out cool spots like the KT&G Sangsangmadang Design Square, where you can buy amazing souvenirs, as well as potentially see one of the ever-changing performances, exhibitions, and movies it hosts. Hongdae also offers lots of other must-try South Korean experiences, like getting some zany snapshots from a storefront photo booth, renting a private room to sing songs with your friends at one of the neighborhood's karaoke bars, or playing countless video games at the epic Zzang Arcade.
Indie music, K-Pop, and parties in Hongdae
Hongdae has also long been home to the city's indie scene, and it is common to see street performers around the neighborhood. Vinyl enthusiasts need to stop by Gimbab Records for both Korean and international music, and you can check out Café Unplugged to catch a local band. K-Pop super fans must stop by K-Pop Merch, a gorgeous boutique shop selling a wide range of music, books, and posters of your favorite idols. If you're looking for a unique performance year-round, visit the Nanta Theater for a world-famous show where kitchen utensil musicians will blow your mind.
When you get hungry, head over to Hongdae Dakgalbi for some of the best dishes in the neighborhood. At night, you will have a wide selection of drinking spots, like the popular bar and club, Mike's Cabin, or the wine lounge Vinework. Hongdae also has a continuously changing and thriving nightlife, so ask around to see what's new during your visit. You can also head over to NB2, a prominent neighborhood club.
Consider extending your stay in South Korea and exploring some other amazing parts of the country. The south is renowned for the mesmerizing and beautiful island vacation destination of Jeju. For a mix of the South Korean seaside and Seoul's Hongdae neighborhood, check out the country's largest city, Busan, and the colorful mountainside neighborhood of Gamcheon Village, known as "South Korea's Santorini."