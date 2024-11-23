Seoul's Trendiest Neighborhood Is A Hotbed Of Indie Music, Food, Art, And Thriving Nightlife

Getting to Hongdae is easy on Seoul's convenient subway to Hongik University Station. When you arrive, start by taking a stroll along Gyeongui Line Forest Park. The pleasant, tree-lined walkway is surrounded by interesting cafés, shops, and restaurants. For great views of the neighborhood, stop by the multi-floored café Miikflo for a coffee or tea and munch on a unique Korean-style pastry from their exquisite selection.

Then, head over to the epicenter of the neighborhood, the pedestrian-only Hongdae Street, which is filled with tons of stores selling the latest in Korean fashion. Peruse the multiple floors of clothes at M. Playground Hongdae, a seemingly infinite selection of the hippest clothes in Korea at relatively affordable prices. To find a truly unique gem, check out the various thrift stores and flea markets around Hongdae like Wow! Vintage and Seoul Vintage.

It's easy to explore Hongdae's side streets on foot and check out cool spots like the KT&G Sangsangmadang Design Square, where you can buy amazing souvenirs, as well as potentially see one of the ever-changing performances, exhibitions, and movies it hosts. Hongdae also offers lots of other must-try South Korean experiences, like getting some zany snapshots from a storefront photo booth, renting a private room to sing songs with your friends at one of the neighborhood's karaoke bars, or playing countless video games at the epic Zzang Arcade.

