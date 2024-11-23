Get A Whole-Body Tune-Up At The Scandinavian Resort Where Biohacking Treatments Are On The Spa Menu

Biohacking, a movement led by tech enthusiasts, describes a variety of treatments, lifestyle modifications, and mental or physical health practices that are said to affect brain chemistry and biology in a radical way. Proponents conduct experiments on themselves, with the motivations of feeling more active and healthy, retaining youth, and living longer. The methods employed don't generally require surgery, a doctor's note, or even a visit to one of Europe's best spa towns; instead, they focus on non-invasive ways to disrupt and change one's own biology using alternative medicine.

Hotel Tylösand's biohacking spa treatments use the latest technology, as well as tried-and-tested practices to hack your health. One of its main technologies is red laser and infrared light, which, in a 2014 study published in the journal Photobiomodulation, Photomedicine, and Laser Surgery, was found to improve skin complexion and collagen density. One of Hotel Tylösand's infrared treatments warms the body inside a sauna-like compartment to improve blood circulation and stimulate the immune system.

You'll find plenty of other biohacking treatments on the spa's menu. Radio frequency treatments, which pair with vacuum suction, are meant to soften joints and restore swollen muscles. To tighten facial skin, an alternation of hot and cold treatments aim to accelerate cell regrowth. And, finally, sound therapy treatments add a scientific spin to the ancient practice of Buddhist sound meditation. Spa visitors can pop on headphones playing specific frequencies, which are said to calm and "heal" the brain.

