Enjoy Award-Winning Waterfront Eateries At This Historic Hotel On A Glistening New York Lake
Commanding a prominent position on the private 70-acre Green Island on Lake George, the Sagamore Resort is a historic icon that opened in 1883 as a Gilded Age retreat. Since then, the sprawling Colonial Revival-style lodge has beckoned travelers to its fabled shores for a generous dose of adventure in the foothills of the mighty Adirondack Mountains, from boating on the expansive lake and golfing the resort's course to hiking nearby trails and swimming in the waterfront pool. With over 375 luxurious rooms, suites, and condos and eight delicious restaurants, the idyllic resort is the perfect getaway that blends legendary charm with endless family-friendly activities.
The Sagamore Resort is set within the charming hamlet of Bolton Landing and is 222 miles north of New York City. The nearest airport is 65 miles south in Albany (New York's oldest town and a history-rich gem with pristine beaches). The best time of year to visit the Sagamore is traditionally the summer months when long sunny days are spent boating and swimming in the lake, golfing, or playing tennis. However, Lake George is one of the best places in the U.S. to see fall foliage, when the trees glow bright gold and crimson colors along the lake's coast. The winter and early spring season can be very cold, but the resort is quieter and still offers plenty of cozy indoor activities, as well as nearby downhill skiing in the Adirondacks.
Inside the Sagamore Resort
As a luxurious respite amidst the Adirondacks' pristine wilderness, the Sagamore Resort is a grand compound that offers an active or relaxing vacation. The resort is especially known for its delectable, award-winning cuisine served at its eight on-site eateries. The upscale Bella Vita serves authentic Italian delicacies in its elegant dining room with pretty lakefront views, while the Club Grill is a wood-paneled, New York-style steakhouse set on the resort's golf course. The Pavilion is a beloved alfresco restaurant hovering right over the lake. Here, guests can enjoy casual drinks and bites and relax on the resort's terraced lawn overlooking the scenic vistas.
Guests can also enjoy the Sagamore's indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, an 18-hole golf course, a pampering spa, and a large indoor recreation center. Aside from the incredible location and luxurious amenities, there's a reason the resort has drawn so many guests for well over a century. A Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "Every team member was kind to my children and us, and the pride they take in their resort is notable!"
Exploring the natural beauty surrounding the Sagamore Resort
Set on Lake George, the Sagamore Resort offers 90-minute cruises on The Morgan, a sleek wooden 19th-century replica that meanders the tranquil water and promises spectacular views. Just 4 miles from the hotel lies the Cat and Thomas Mountains Preserve, a 2,000-acre protected area that brims with nature trails for hiking and biking. Two mountain summits also offer stunning panoramic views of the lake and the Adirondacks in the distance. In the winter months, venture to nearby Gore Mountain, the state's largest ski resort.
New York has many beautiful, overlooked small towns, and the Sagamore is an excellent base for exploring the region's bountiful treasures. History buffs won't want to miss a visit to Fort William Henry, where the British surrendered to the French in 1757 during the French and Indian War, or Fort Ticonderoga at the northern end of the lake, which offers guided tours and Revolutionary War reenactments. Art lovers should also spend an afternoon at the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, which boasts an impressive collection of American and European art dating from the Renaissance to contemporary eras. The grand Sagamore Resort is a delightful sanctuary to return to after exploring the many delights surrounding Lake George.