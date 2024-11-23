Enjoy Award-Winning Waterfront Eateries At This Historic Hotel On A Glistening New York Lake

Commanding a prominent position on the private 70-acre Green Island on Lake George, the Sagamore Resort is a historic icon that opened in 1883 as a Gilded Age retreat. Since then, the sprawling Colonial Revival-style lodge has beckoned travelers to its fabled shores for a generous dose of adventure in the foothills of the mighty Adirondack Mountains, from boating on the expansive lake and golfing the resort's course to hiking nearby trails and swimming in the waterfront pool. With over 375 luxurious rooms, suites, and condos and eight delicious restaurants, the idyllic resort is the perfect getaway that blends legendary charm with endless family-friendly activities.

The Sagamore Resort is set within the charming hamlet of Bolton Landing and is 222 miles north of New York City. The nearest airport is 65 miles south in Albany (New York's oldest town and a history-rich gem with pristine beaches). The best time of year to visit the Sagamore is traditionally the summer months when long sunny days are spent boating and swimming in the lake, golfing, or playing tennis. However, Lake George is one of the best places in the U.S. to see fall foliage, when the trees glow bright gold and crimson colors along the lake's coast. The winter and early spring season can be very cold, but the resort is quieter and still offers plenty of cozy indoor activities, as well as nearby downhill skiing in the Adirondacks.

