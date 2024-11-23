The Secret Small City In Indiana That's Internationally Acclaimed For Modern Architecture
Located nearly 50 miles south of Indianapolis and home to just over 50,000 people, Columbus, Indiana, is a bastion of world-class modern art and architecture that has earned the city the moniker the Athens of the Prairie. It has also been ranked as America's sixth-most architecturally important city by the American Institute of Architects (via Forbes). This honor is owed in part to the global engine technology company Cummins, which has been headquartered in Columbus since its founding in 1919. The former president and chairman, J. Irwin Miller, was an avid patron of the arts and invited world-renowned designers to Columbus, transforming the architectural makeup of the city.
Columbus is now a walkable hub of innovative mid-century modern design. Examples include Miller's personal residence, which was built in part by pioneering Finnish American architect and designer Eero Saarinen, who was also behind the iconic North Christian Church in 1964, crowned by a needle-like spire. Over 20 years earlier, Eero's father, Eliel Saarinen, designed Columbus' First Christian Church, one of the country's first churches designed with geometric contemporary architecture.
For travelers flying into the state, Columbus is about a 50-minute drive from the Indianapolis Airport, which is known for the best customer service in North America. The best time to visit is toward the end of spring and early fall months when the temperatures are warm but not sweltering, so you can easily walk within the city's architectural highlights.
Guided tours in Columbus
To get an overview of Columbus' art and architectural scene, embark on a guided tour run by the Columbus Visitors Center. The two-hour Architectural Highlights Tour covers the city's most famed buildings by shuttle, including visits inside the First Christian Church and the North Christian Church. Your expert guide will provide the historical background and important insights to enhance your experience. You can also join the 90-minute walking tour of Columbus to see the evolution of the city's architecture from Victorian to modern on foot.
Don't miss a 90-minute guided tour of the Miller House, a National Historic Landmark that was designed by the trio of Eero Saarinen, Alexander Girard, and Dan Kiley in 1957. An eminent example of mid-century modern styles, the Miller House emphasizes a free-flowing egalitarian structure, floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the landscaped modern gardens, and colorful yet minimalist interiors. A Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "This is a must-do must-see tour for anyone who cares about history and art. Our guide was incredibly knowledgeable and gave us a magnificent tour. The house is perfectly preserved."
More art and architecture in Columbus
Beyond the Saarinen landmarks, other architectural marvels abound in Columbus. The Cleo Rogers Memorial Library was designed in 1969 by Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei, whose most famous work is Paris' glass Louvre Museum (which has a secret entrance to avoid lines, according to Rick Steves). The impressive all-brick square structure is crowned by a skylight that illuminates the bookshelves and a central plant-filled garden. The Republic Newspaper Office and Printing Plant is another iconic structure, a sleek aluminum-and-glass building designed by Myron Goldsmith in 1971. In 2018, the impressive space was purchased by Indiana University to house its Masters of Architecture program.
Columbus also features public art installations by modernists such as Jean Tinguely, Henry Moore, Dale Chihuly, and Robert Indiana. Tinguley, a Swiss artist, constructed the notable 30-foot sculpture "Chaos I" as the anchor artwork of The Commons, a modern community space that functions as an indoor playground and event venue. In the city's public plaza, Moore's bronze "Large Arch," which was inspired by Stonehenge, occupies a prominent place between the library and the First Christian Church. With both artistic and architectural highlights, this underrated Midwest city deserves to be in the spotlight. Continue your cultural travels in these pretty American cities that are a dream come true for art lovers.