The Secret Small City In Indiana That's Internationally Acclaimed For Modern Architecture

Located nearly 50 miles south of Indianapolis and home to just over 50,000 people, Columbus, Indiana, is a bastion of world-class modern art and architecture that has earned the city the moniker the Athens of the Prairie. It has also been ranked as America's sixth-most architecturally important city by the American Institute of Architects (via Forbes). This honor is owed in part to the global engine technology company Cummins, which has been headquartered in Columbus since its founding in 1919. The former president and chairman, J. Irwin Miller, was an avid patron of the arts and invited world-renowned designers to Columbus, transforming the architectural makeup of the city.

Columbus is now a walkable hub of innovative mid-century modern design. Examples include Miller's personal residence, which was built in part by pioneering Finnish American architect and designer Eero Saarinen, who was also behind the iconic North Christian Church in 1964, crowned by a needle-like spire. Over 20 years earlier, Eero's father, Eliel Saarinen, designed Columbus' First Christian Church, one of the country's first churches designed with geometric contemporary architecture.

For travelers flying into the state, Columbus is about a 50-minute drive from the Indianapolis Airport, which is known for the best customer service in North America. The best time to visit is toward the end of spring and early fall months when the temperatures are warm but not sweltering, so you can easily walk within the city's architectural highlights.

