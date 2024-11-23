The World's Largest Airport Has Its Own Mosque And One Of The Shortest Flights On Earth

Saudi Arabia's King Fahd International Airport captures the title of "World's Largest" on a nerdy technicality. It's the property, which encompasses 300 square miles, is what qualifies King Fahd as the 'biggest' airport, even though the terminal building only covers a fraction of that space, at 3,520 square feet. The world's largest airport terminal, an architectural masterpiece with a unique layout, on the other hand, encompasses a massive 7.5 million square feet. The modern, commercial airport was adapted from its previous life as a US airbase. During the Gulf War, the airport's size expanded to house massive fighter planes; today, it serves 10 million annual passengers, making it only the third-busiest airport in the Kingdom.

Advertisement

That doesn't mean the King Fahd Airport terminal is not impressive, though. The airport's property features a mosque with a 2,000-person capacity and a residential apartment complex for 3,000 people. And as if residential housing didn't qualify as one of the most bizarre attractions in airports across the world, the airport also contains a greenhouse to grow its own landscaping, protecting it from the hot desert sun.