One Of The West's Most Overlooked Getaway Spots Is A Wyoming Town Full Of Hot Springs And Adventure

Unlike other natural hot springs in Utah, which require a long drive into the wilderness, Saratoga's hot springs are centrally located in the heart of town. Saratoga Hot Springs Resort is arguably the most luxurious option, offering teepee-covered soaking tubs and a sprawling 70-foot mineral hot springs pool. The Cheyenne, Ute, and Arapaho people were the first to discover the potential healing properties of the area's mineral hot springs — and today, guests of the resort can enjoy those same benefits.

Advertisement

Saratoga Hot Springs Resort is also where you'll find the Healing Waters Spa. This area is open to the public, though you'll want to call ahead to schedule your visit. From massages to energy sessions, the spa offers a long list of restorative treatments. It's also in a rather historic part of the resort, located in the original State Bath House constructed in 1902.

Treatments at the Saratoga Hot Springs Resort can be quite expensive, so if you're looking for something easier on the wallet, head over to Hobo Hot Springs. This is a favorite of travelers passing through the region, as the renovated bathhouse is free to the public. Along with a central pool and "The Lobster Pot" that hits 120 degrees Fahrenheit, you can dip your toes into the North Platte River, where thermal seeps mix with river water to create a soothing (and steamy) atmosphere.

Advertisement