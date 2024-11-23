One Of The West's Most Overlooked Getaway Spots Is A Wyoming Town Full Of Hot Springs And Adventure
When it comes to outdoor adventures in Wyoming, the breathtaking Grand Teton National Park is likely the first thing that springs to mind. But there's more to Wyoming than just this iconic national park — and if you're seeking a relaxing getaway off the beaten path, consider taking a look at Saratoga. Situated less than two hours west of Laramie, this town of just 1,700 is ideally located next to a wealth of hot springs that will let you melt away any aches and pains from a day spent out in the mountains.
Saratoga is also close to Wyoming's popular Snowy Range Scenic Byway (Highway 130). This historic 29-mile road carves through the mountains in Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and serves as a main artery between tiny Saratoga and the comparatively bustling city of Laramie. There are plenty of gorgeous places to stop during the drive, giving you a chance to enjoy expansive views of not just soaring peaks but also lakes, meadows, and relics of mining operations long since shuttered.
Soak in Saratoga's soothing hot springs
Unlike other natural hot springs in Utah, which require a long drive into the wilderness, Saratoga's hot springs are centrally located in the heart of town. Saratoga Hot Springs Resort is arguably the most luxurious option, offering teepee-covered soaking tubs and a sprawling 70-foot mineral hot springs pool. The Cheyenne, Ute, and Arapaho people were the first to discover the potential healing properties of the area's mineral hot springs — and today, guests of the resort can enjoy those same benefits.
Saratoga Hot Springs Resort is also where you'll find the Healing Waters Spa. This area is open to the public, though you'll want to call ahead to schedule your visit. From massages to energy sessions, the spa offers a long list of restorative treatments. It's also in a rather historic part of the resort, located in the original State Bath House constructed in 1902.
Treatments at the Saratoga Hot Springs Resort can be quite expensive, so if you're looking for something easier on the wallet, head over to Hobo Hot Springs. This is a favorite of travelers passing through the region, as the renovated bathhouse is free to the public. Along with a central pool and "The Lobster Pot" that hits 120 degrees Fahrenheit, you can dip your toes into the North Platte River, where thermal seeps mix with river water to create a soothing (and steamy) atmosphere.
Cruise down the Snowy Range Scenic Byway
Saratoga is beloved for its hot springs, but there's plenty of exploration to be had in the surrounding mountains. One of the best ways to enjoy the Wyoming wilderness is by venturing onto the Snowy Range Scenic Byway. Much like another hidden getaway town in Montana, Saratoga serves as a great starting point for a road trip down a winding, picturesque road.
Saratoga sits at the western end of the Snowy Range Scenic Byway, allowing you to cut your way through Medicine Bow National Forest as you cruise toward Centennial. Keep going, and you'll eventually hit Laramie about two hours later. Along the way, you'll find numerous stopping points to take pictures or get out and venture deeper into the national forest on a hike.
Most travelers find time to stop at Silver Lake Overlook, Lake Marie and Mirror Lake, and the Snowy Range Observation Point — the latter of which features a trail out to an abandoned miner's cabin. If you're interested in driving this highway, be sure to plan your trip carefully, as the Snowy Range Scenic Byway is closed from mid-November through Memorial Day.