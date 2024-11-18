Hidden In The Montana Mountains Is A Lively Gateway Town To Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is one of the most visited national parks in the country, drawing in a staggering 4.5 million annual guests. Many of these guests use the small town of West Yellowstone as their home base — located right next to the western entrance; it's a logical choice. But with more and more people clogging up the town's small streets, travelers seeking a bit of solitude are starting to use Red Lodge as a hub for their adventures.
Located in Montana just north of the Wyoming border, Red Lodge is a bit farther away from Yellowstone. But what it lacks in proximity, it makes up for with a charming downtown, tons of local trails, and the rugged Beartooth Mountains just outside your door. Like another underrated gateway to Yellowstone National Park, it's a quiet alternative for travelers seeking a vacation off the beaten path.
Besides, you couldn't ask for a more scenic drive into Yellowstone as the exhilarating and unforgettable Beartooth Highway (U.S. Highway 212) winds you through the mountains as you slowly work your way from Red Lodge directly into the national park. It can be a challenging drive due to its many curves and cliffside dropoffs, but it's a worthwhile drive nonetheless. As long as you're confident in yourself and your vehicle, it'll make for a memorable trip out west.
Beartooth Highway offers a scenic entrance to Yellowstone
There are plenty of reasons to use Red Lodge as a gateway to Yellowstone, but there's one important caveat to keep in mind — Beartooth Highway is closed in the winter. The exact timing varies based on the weather, so be sure to gather updated information ahead of your trip. This highway takes you to the park's northeast entrance and is the most scenic route connecting Red Lodge to Yellowstone. However, in the winter, you'll need to take the north entrance instead via I-90. Both drives take several hours, but you'll find plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy overlooks along the way.
Beartooth Highway is particularly notable for roadside photo opportunities, starting with the picturesque Beartooth Scenic Byway Welcome Sign. Just beyond the boundaries of Red Lodge, the sign sits on a backdrop of the Beartooth Mountains and is the perfect way to kick off your trip. Keep your eyes peeled for places to pull over and view Beartooth Basin (an old alpine skiing area), Beartooth Pass (the highest point on the drive at nearly 11,000 feet elevation), and Pilot and Index Peaks Overlook.
If you have time, you'll also find multiple trails that connect to the Beartooth Highway. The Gardner Lake Trail is a popular option, as it takes you to the namesake body of water. It's quite short at under two miles, but remember that you'll be hiking at high altitude, so it's more challenging than it seems.
Stay local with hiking, skiing, and other attractions
Red Lodge is a rugged home base for Yellowstone adventures, but there's more to the town than the nearby national park. And if all the upsetting tourist mistakes in Yellowstone National Park have convinced you to avoid the crowds and stay local, you'll find plenty of incredible trails in Montana's Carbon County. For a challenging hike that'll light your calves on fire, head southwest of town to the Basin Creek Lakes Trail. The lengthy 7.3-mile path gains over 2,000 feet of elevation, but it rewards your hard work with views of multiple lakes, dense forests, and soaring mountains.
Palisades Trail is another strenuous hike, though it's not quite as steep — you'll gain 1,220 feet of elevation during the 7-mile trek. Instead of lake views, it offers wildflowers, rolling meadows, and plenty of chances to see wildlife such as foxes and deer. For a guaranteed chance of seeing wildlife, head over to Red Lodge's Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary, which is home to non-releasable animals such as bison, bears, and bobcats.
If you're visiting when Beartooth Highway is closed, you can instead enjoy the slopes at Red Lodge Mountain. The ski resort is typically open from late November through the middle of April. Featuring six chair lifts, two surface lifts, and runs for all skill levels, it's arguably the biggest attraction in the area during the snowy winter months. The mountain can get crowded, so consider buying your tickets in advance.