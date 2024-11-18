Hidden In The Montana Mountains Is A Lively Gateway Town To Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most visited national parks in the country, drawing in a staggering 4.5 million annual guests. Many of these guests use the small town of West Yellowstone as their home base — located right next to the western entrance; it's a logical choice. But with more and more people clogging up the town's small streets, travelers seeking a bit of solitude are starting to use Red Lodge as a hub for their adventures.

Located in Montana just north of the Wyoming border, Red Lodge is a bit farther away from Yellowstone. But what it lacks in proximity, it makes up for with a charming downtown, tons of local trails, and the rugged Beartooth Mountains just outside your door. Like another underrated gateway to Yellowstone National Park, it's a quiet alternative for travelers seeking a vacation off the beaten path.

Besides, you couldn't ask for a more scenic drive into Yellowstone as the exhilarating and unforgettable Beartooth Highway (U.S. Highway 212) winds you through the mountains as you slowly work your way from Red Lodge directly into the national park. It can be a challenging drive due to its many curves and cliffside dropoffs, but it's a worthwhile drive nonetheless. As long as you're confident in yourself and your vehicle, it'll make for a memorable trip out west.

