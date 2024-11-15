The Third Highest Peak In The Smoky Mountains Offers Adventurous Trails For Experienced Hikers
As the home of hot chicken and country music, Tennessee is a popular travel destination — especially when it comes to its big cities like Nashville or the often-overlooked and budget-friendly Memphis. However, if you are someone who loves hiking and spending time outdoors, then you probably know Tennessee as the home of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, one of the most-visited national parks in America. Expanding across two states and containing over 800 miles of trails, you can find any type of hike in America's favorite national park but, if you are an experienced hiker looking for an adventure, look no further than the third-tallest peak in the Smokies — Mount LeConte.
Standing at an elevation of over 6,500 feet, the trails to the top of Mount LeConte are all rated as difficult and strenuous with all six routes gaining between 2,700 and 4,600 feet on their way up to the top. And, no matter which one you choose, the Mount LeConte hike typically takes around eight to ten hours roundtrip — so it is important to start early and bring plenty of water and snacks for the journey. However, if you are willing to take on the challenge of scaling Mount LeConte, it will all be worth it when you are rewarded with unbeatable views of the rolling peaks of the Smoky Mountains from the summit.
The different routes up Mount LeConte and which is best for you
Out of the six different routes up Mount LeConte, the most popular route is definitely the Alum Trail. The reason this trail is so popular is because it takes the shortest and most direct route up Mount LeConte ringing in at 11 miles roundtrip. However, as the shortest route, Alum Trail is also the steepest. On top of this, the Alum Trail is also the busiest trail on the mountain and its parking lots often fill up early. So, if you'd like to take a trail that is a little less steep and less crowded, you can consider the Boulevard Trail or the Trillium Gap Trail.
The Boulevard Trail is quite a bit longer than the Alum Trail, ringing in at 18 miles roundtrip and taking an average of nine hours and 20 minutes to complete. However, if you are in it for the views, then nothing can beat following this trail along the ridge of surrounding mountains for sweeping vistas almost the entire way. The Trillium Gap trail is another good option for hikers that would rather have a longer walk but more gradual incline. This trail is 13 miles roundtrip and takes around seven hours to complete and occasionally also includes trains of pack llamas carrying goods up to the LeConte Lodge.
Besides these three trails, you can also choose to take the Bullhead Trail if you are hiking in spring and want to see the wildflowers or the Rainbow Falls trail if you are up for a more strenuous hike that includes various waterfalls. If you want the path less traveled on, opt for the Brushy Mountain Trail which is the longest and least-popular route.
Where to stay when hiking Mount LeConte
Because the hike up to the summit of Mount LeConte can take up to 10 hours and parking lots for the trails can fill up quickly, it is important to start the hike early. Because of this, you may want to say overnight in a town nearby the evening before you plan to hike Mount LeConte. The closest towns, often known as gateways to the Smoky Mountains, include Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge and are around 30 and 35 minutes from Mount LeConte respectively. These towns are full of all kinds of accommodation options, from cabins to large resorts, to help travelers find exactly what they need when visiting the Great Smoky Mountains.
If you'd like to get away from the hustle and bustle and stay in a quieter area, one good option is Townsend, which is a laidback gateway town that is around 50 minutes from the mountain. Another less-crowded but equally beautiful spot is Cosby, a charming town filled with apple orchards that is a 50 minute to an hour drive from Mount LeConte.
Because the trek up Mount LeConte is such a long and strenuous journey which is best for experienced hikers, some hikers who are less-experienced, walk slower, or simply want to spend more time taking in the views from the top choose to spend one night at the top of the mountain at the LeConte Lodge and then finish the trek back down the mountain the following day. However, staying at the lodge is a very popular choice and, to get a room, you will need to make a reservation almost a year in advance.