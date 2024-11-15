The Third Highest Peak In The Smoky Mountains Offers Adventurous Trails For Experienced Hikers

Out of the six different routes up Mount LeConte, the most popular route is definitely the Alum Trail. The reason this trail is so popular is because it takes the shortest and most direct route up Mount LeConte ringing in at 11 miles roundtrip. However, as the shortest route, Alum Trail is also the steepest. On top of this, the Alum Trail is also the busiest trail on the mountain and its parking lots often fill up early. So, if you'd like to take a trail that is a little less steep and less crowded, you can consider the Boulevard Trail or the Trillium Gap Trail.

The Boulevard Trail is quite a bit longer than the Alum Trail, ringing in at 18 miles roundtrip and taking an average of nine hours and 20 minutes to complete. However, if you are in it for the views, then nothing can beat following this trail along the ridge of surrounding mountains for sweeping vistas almost the entire way. The Trillium Gap trail is another good option for hikers that would rather have a longer walk but more gradual incline. This trail is 13 miles roundtrip and takes around seven hours to complete and occasionally also includes trains of pack llamas carrying goods up to the LeConte Lodge.

Besides these three trails, you can also choose to take the Bullhead Trail if you are hiking in spring and want to see the wildflowers or the Rainbow Falls trail if you are up for a more strenuous hike that includes various waterfalls. If you want the path less traveled on, opt for the Brushy Mountain Trail which is the longest and least-popular route.

