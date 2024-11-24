South Dakota's 'Best Secluded Swimming Hole' Is Tucked Away In The Breathtaking Black Hills

Before you travel there, you should know that the Black Hills in South Dakota aren't really black. Although the rock formations of popular locales like Mount Rushmore and the Badlands might seem darkly hued, the pines that cover the mountains, giving them a dark appearance, is what caused the Lakota people to originally term them the "Black Hills." This vivid landscape provides an idyllic backdrop for Hippie Hole, a perfectly secluded spot for cooling off on a hot summer day.

Fed by the fresh waters of Battle Creek, a rushing waterfall cascades over a cliff into the deep, refreshing pool of Hippie Hole. Giant boulders surround the spring, providing multiple sunny spots for lounging or launching yourself into the invigorating depths. The feeling of sharing a secret may be the most charming part of the experience, though. About 1 mile off the beaten path, this hidden oasis only reveals itself after a short trek into the forest that brings you to the creek, which guides you still further into the woods.