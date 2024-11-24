South Dakota's 'Best Secluded Swimming Hole' Is Tucked Away In The Breathtaking Black Hills
Before you travel there, you should know that the Black Hills in South Dakota aren't really black. Although the rock formations of popular locales like Mount Rushmore and the Badlands might seem darkly hued, the pines that cover the mountains, giving them a dark appearance, is what caused the Lakota people to originally term them the "Black Hills." This vivid landscape provides an idyllic backdrop for Hippie Hole, a perfectly secluded spot for cooling off on a hot summer day.
Fed by the fresh waters of Battle Creek, a rushing waterfall cascades over a cliff into the deep, refreshing pool of Hippie Hole. Giant boulders surround the spring, providing multiple sunny spots for lounging or launching yourself into the invigorating depths. The feeling of sharing a secret may be the most charming part of the experience, though. About 1 mile off the beaten path, this hidden oasis only reveals itself after a short trek into the forest that brings you to the creek, which guides you still further into the woods.
How do you get to Hippie Hole, anyhow?
On a Tripadvisor forum for the best swimming holes in the area, one reviewer proclaimed the journey to Hippy Hole as suitable for "the more adventurous." While it's not in the middle of nowhere — being only a 35-minute drive from Hill City, another hidden paradise in South Dakota, and 10 miles from Mount Rushmore — even the easiest trail (Hippie Hole South) is steep and rocky, and beginner hikers should beware.
The hike goes directly downhill from a small parking area off South Rockerville Road (note the graffitied sign) and is known to get slippery as well. You'll know you're almost there once you reach the creek and hang a left, but there's still about 15 more minutes of hiking before sighting the waterfall. Remember to put a pin in where you reached the creek, as it can be hard to recognize and will guide you back to the path on the way out. At only 1.6 miles in and out, this hike can still be one tricky trek.
Some things to consider before you go to Hippie Hole
If you're going to hike out to Hippie Hole, then sturdy shoes are best for the rugged terrain. Likewise, save the shorts and swimwear for your arrival. Hikers reported on Reddit that poison ivy abounds along the trail, so it's better to suit up with pants and long sleeves. Top it all off with a bottle of water too, because you're going to get hot and sweaty.
Something else to note is that Hippie Hole attracts groups and families, so it may not be the serene getaway that couples hope for. Dogs are also welcome, but they have to be on a leash. The best months to hike in South Dakota are between April and September, weather-wise. However, to avoid possible crowds at the swimming hole, you may want to hold off going until late August when summer foot traffic starts to taper off. It's not going to be as crowded as other swimming holes like the Devil's Bathtub in Ohio's picturesque Hocking Hills State Park. Especially on weekdays, Hippie Hole will be comparatively quiet. With its secluded status and cool waters, Hippie Hole is the perfect pitstop on a scenic drive through the Black Hills.